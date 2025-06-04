Best-Selling Smartphones In Europe Are Listed

Apple devices entered the top 3 best-selling smartphones in Europe in March 2025, Azernews reports.

The most sought-after phone in the first month of spring was the iPhone 16 Pro, which captured a 6 percent market share. Just below it were the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16, each with 5 percent. The list also included Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A16 5G, iPhone 16e, and iPhone 15.

Counterpoint Research experts highlighted the success of the iPhone 16e: the affordable Apple phone, released in February, immediately broke into the top 10 in European sales. Analysts noted that the new device could have performed even better if not for its price of 699 euros. For comparison, its predecessor, the iPhone SE released in 2022, was priced lower at 519 euros.

CR analysts also pointed out the steady demand for older Apple smartphones. For instance, the iPhone 15, released in 2023, ranked 10th in the list with a 2 percent share. The reasons behind its continued popularity include its more affordable price and guaranteed software update support.

Interestingly, amid Apple's growing success in Europe, Sony announced it is ceasing smartphone production, marking a significant shift in the mobile device market.