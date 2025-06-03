Switzerland Triples Non-Oil Imports From Azerbaijan In 4M2025
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure is three times higher than the same period last year, representing an increase of $66.6 million.
Moreover, non-oil exports to Switzerland accounted for 9.41 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during this period, placing Switzerland fourth among Azerbaijan's largest non-oil export markets.
Additionally, Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover with other countries reached $16.9 billion in the January-April period. This reflects a 24.1 percent increase, or $3.3 billion more, compared to the same period in 2024.
The country's exports accounted for $8.8 billion of the turnover, while imports stood at $8.1 billion. Compared to the first four months of 2024, exports increased by $616.1 million (7.5 percent), and imports rose significantly by $2.7 billion (48.8 percent).
