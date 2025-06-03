Indian Delegation Arrives In Brussels With 'One Mission, One Message, One India' After Productive UK Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, June 4 (IANS) After concluding a successful four-day visit to the United Kingdom, an all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Brussels with an aim of "One Mission, One Message, One India" as part of India's diplomatic efforts through Operation Sindoor to strengthen consensus against Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism.

The delegation was received by Indian Ambassador to EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Saurabh Kumar, in Brussels for a three-day visit on Tuesday evening.

Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday evening, the Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg said: "'On One Mission, One Message, One India'. An All-Party Delegation led by Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad was received by the Indian Ambassador to EU, Belgium and Luxembourg Saurabh Kumar upon arrival in Brussels. The visit, during which a series of meetings is scheduled over the next two days, aims to consolidate global consensus against cross-border terrorism."

Earlier in the day, Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg posted on X: "After concluding a successful visit to the UK, the All Party Parliamentary Delegation departs for Brussels today to continue strengthening international partnerships and advancing India's strategic engagements."

After successful visit to France, Italy, Denmark and the UK, the delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress MP Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran arrived for the last leg of the tour to Brussels.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the delegation from India concluded the last day of engagements in the UK, meeting with the Speaker of the House of Commons, members of the UK and Indian media, and a detailed interaction with the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on India, the Indian Embassy in the UK said in a press statement.

Discussions centered on India's zero- tolerance approach to terrorism and response to cross-border terrorism through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Embassy in the UK said in the press statement.

"Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian delegation called on Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, at the UK Parliament. The Speaker was briefed on Operation Sindoor, India's decisive action following the recent Pahalgam terror attack," the Indian Embassy in the UK said in the press statement.

Hoyle unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and stressed on the need to stand united against terrorism.

The delegation also interacted with representatives of both UK and Indian media at India House.

The interaction highlighted India's national resolve against state-sponsored terrorism and conveyed the country's commitment to security and safety of its citizens.

The delegation's final engagement of the day was a comprehensive meeting with the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) India at the UK Parliament.

Baroness Verma, President of APPG India, formally welcomed the Indian delegation.

Lord Bilimoria and MP Jeevun Sandher, the Co-Chairs of APPG India, expressed strong solidarity with India and condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the strongest terms.

Many current and former Members of UK Parliament and peers participated in the discussion, reflecting broad cross-party support for India in its fight against terrorism, the Indian Embassy in the UK said in the press statement.

Earlier, the delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, visited the UK to garner widespread support for India's fight against terrorism and to expose Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that during their visit in the UK, the delegation met with key UK figures, including the Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, emphasising the need for international accountability on terrorism financing amidst appreciation for India's democratic approach.

Prasad highlighted the global concern over terrorism as a "cancer" and called for scrutiny of Pakistan's use of international funds, noting the novelty of the all-party delegation initiative.