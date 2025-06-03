Appletech, A Global Web And Software Development Leader, Announces ISACA CMMI 3 Appraisal

MENAFN - GetNews) The recognition as a CMMI Institute Capability Maturity Model Integration Level 3 leader demonstrates AppleTech's focus on achieving project and organizational performance objectives







AppleTech has announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®).

AppleTech is a global leader in software development that prioritizes accomplishing the goals of each client through excellence and reliability. Clients benefit from AppleTech's team of industry experts who provide premier software solutions including AI and machine learning, app development, devops, and research and development and data science services including data for generative AI, data migration, data intelligence, and more. AppleTech proudly serves a variety of industries including FinTech, EdTech, LegalTech, HealthTech, eCommerce, manufacturing, and hospitality and has served high-end clients including Stanford University, Harvard Law School, leading financial institutions like Westpac bank, and global energy giants like Shell.







CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model providing the global standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations with business goals. Level 3 appraisal demonstrates that AppleTech is performing at a defined level in which processes are well characterized and understood and described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. AppleTech's set of standard processes, the basis of Maturity Level 3, have been established and improved over time.

Regarding the recent CMMI Level 3 appraisal, Jaimin Doshi (CEO) at AppleTech said,“This achievement reflects our deep commitment to continuous improvement, process excellence, and delivering the highest quality outcomes for our clients. I am thankful to our consulting partner KPMG in guiding us for achieving this major milestone. For us, this means mature robust processes, higher quality deliverables, and building scalable and high performing applications.”

ABOUT APPLETECH

AppleTech is a software development company with offices in the United States, India, and Costa Rica. The company provides AI/ML solutions, custom software development, mobile app development, and a range of technology consulting services.

LinkedIn: