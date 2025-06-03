403
KFF Chief Attends Disaster Risk Reduction Platform '25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 3 (KUNA) -- The Chief of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) Major General Talal Al-Roumi participated on Tuesday in the opening of the 8th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, which is being held in the Swiss city of Geneva.
A press release by the KFF said that Al-Roumi discussed with Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction, Kamal Kishore ways to enhance cooperation and develop partnerships, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.
The 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2025 kicked off in Geneva yesterday, with preparatory activities followed by a high-level segment to be held from June 4 to 6, as the event was widely attended by representatives of the UN member states, international organizations, civil society, the private sector, and experts in disaster management and risk reduction, organized by the UN office Disaster Risk Reduction.
The event is the largest international gathering dedicated to exchanging expertise and practices in this field and represents an important opportunity to enhance the implementation of the Global Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. (end)
