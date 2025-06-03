Ivywise Introduces The Elevation Experience, A $300K Luxury College Tour With Expert Guidance And Exclusive Access

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the college admissions landscape grows increasingly competitive, IvyWise , the world's leading educational consultancy, is launching The Elevation Experience - a curated, luxury service designed to streamline and elevate the college visit experience for families.Each college tour is led by at least one member of IvyWise's expert team of former admissions officers and supported by a dedicated tour coordinator. These personalized, high-touch experiences offer students tailored journeys to top selective universities - helping them build informed, balanced college lists and demonstrate interest in their top-choice institutions.“We created this service in response to growing demand from families looking for a seamless, efficient, and expert-led way to explore colleges,” said Dr. Kat Cohen, founder and CEO of IvyWise.“With our new Elevation Experience, families can visit multiple schools in a short timeframe while receiving tailored admissions insight - without having to worry about planning the logistics.”“College visits are often one of the most stressful parts of the admissions journey - but they're also one of the best opportunities for parents and students to truly connect. Our Elevation Experience tours remove the hassle of traditional travel and the pressure of planning, allowing families to focus on what really matters: bonding and gaining expert insight that enhances every step of their college prep,” said Dr. Cohen.“We take the stress out of the process and help families make the most of this important time together."The four-day inaugural tour launches in October 2025 from New York City aboard a private Gulfstream G650 jet and includes selective Northeast colleges such as Columbia, NYU, Princeton, Yale, Harvard, MIT, and Georgetown. Additional U.S. and international tours are planned for 2026.One or more IvyWise admissions counselors - each with firsthand experience in both evaluating applicants at a top U.S. university and serving as a director of admissions at one of the schools on the tour - will accompany families throughout the trip. With personalized coaching before, during, and after each visit, families will gain maximum value from every stop on their tour. This includes preparing each student in advance with questions to ask in the information sessions. According to Dr. Cohen,“It's like having unlimited access to an admissions counselor for the duration of the trip.”Students will receive customized research reports for every school on the itinerary, including information on academic programs, professors, research opportunities, clubs, and activities of interest - all tailored to the student's individual needs and profile. These reports prepare students to write their applications and get ready for interviews and are a critical tool in the admissions process.Follow-on services include comprehensive Application Reviews for seniors, and lower grade students will receive Strategic Planning Sessions, providing roadmaps of what they need to do between now and when they apply.Families will experience top-notch service each step of the way, traveling aboard a luxurious G650 private jet (or higher caliber) coordinated by ETA Jets, with private tarmac pickups and chauffeured luxury cars. To support sustainable travel, IvyWise will fully offset the carbon emissions associated with each tour. Accommodations will be at five-star hotels or resorts, such as the Four Seasons, complete with VIP concierge service and curated dining experiences. IvyWise is finalizing options for a designer luggage partner to streamline and elevate the college visit experience.“Touring campuses under expert guidance empowers families to make confident, informed choices,” said Christine Chu, IvyWise counselor and former Assistant Director of Admissions at Yale and Georgetown Universities.“The unrivaled access students will get to admissions counselors is what truly sets this experience apart. They're not just touring campuses - they're gaining a strategic edge in the admissions process with personalized insights at every stop. This kind of access is ideal when the goal is admission to the most selective institutions.”"From flying on a G650 jet to having all hotels, meals, and travel expenses covered, along with extensive access to former admissions officers, bespoke research reports, and insider admissions strategies, and follow-on services - every detail is expertly managed," said Dr. Cohen. "When you consider everything included, it's a high-value investment in your student's future."The all-inclusive rate is $300,000 per family (one student and one guardian) and covers transportation, lodging, meals, admissions counseling, tour coordination, personalized research reports, and post-tour services including Application Reviews/Strategic Planning Sessions.Anyone interested in joining the tour can contact IvyWise at (212) 262-3500 or ....About IvyWise:IvyWise is the world's premier educational consultancy, offering comprehensive services including college admissions counseling, K-12 school placement, early college prep, graduate school admissions counseling, academic advising, academic tutoring, test prep, research mentorship, and college tour services. For over 27 years, IvyWise has been dedicated to helping students apply to and get into their best-fit colleges where they will be happy and successful. The IvyWise team of expert college admissions counselors has over 440 years of collective experience in admissions at schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, MIT, UPenn, Georgetown, Vanderbilt, USC, and NYU, to name a few, as well as nearly 100 years of experience in college guidance roles at top independent and private schools, and has worked with thousands of students. While direct consulting services are available to IvyWise clients, robust resources are also available to all through the IvyWise website, blog, Just Admit It! podcast, webinars, and social media. IvyWise also offers a pro-bono Scholars program, serving 10% of their students at no cost to high-achieving, low-income students across the U.S.

