Urawarrior Hosts 'Tech For Good: AI, Wellness & Warrior Community' Panel During NY Tech Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready, New York! URAWarrior , the trailblazing AI-powered mental health platform, Founded by CEO & Founder Bershan Shaw, is proud to host“Tech for Good: AI, Wellness & Warrior Community”-an electrifying, purpose-driven event happening Thursday, June 5, 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM ET, as part of #NYTechWeek.This FREE, in-person event will bring together some of the boldest voices in mental health, technology, and impact investing for a morning of connection, inspiration, and real talk about how AI, empathy, and inclusive communities are revolutionizing mental health care. Bershan's dream is to normalize mental health globally and that's just what she is doing.Expect thought-provoking insights, real-world strategies, and powerful storytelling that will ignite a movement for change.The Powerhouse Panel:Matt Lewis, MPA – Director of Public Policy, One MindMental health advocate shaping policy to drive brain health innovation.Boaz Gilad – Founder, Zenith ClubhouseChampioning peer-driven wellness and community healing.Martin Cordsmeier – Founder, millionwaysMerging AI and self-discovery for deeper personal insights.Irks Ryabaya – Founder, Helping Adults HealLeading trauma survivors to healing through shared experience.Preeti Krishnan – CEO & Founder, LeelaDelivering culturally competent mental health care for women of color.Allie Molner – Investor, Torch CapitalAli Kennedy – Head of Operations & Strategy at Augnition.Why You Should Attend:Discover how AI is transforming mental health care-from crisis prevention to personalized support.Learn what it takes to build a mission-led startup that blends innovation and heart.Hear real stories from founders with lived experience-and the wisdom they've gained.Explore pathways from idea to impact in the mental wellness space.Find out what's next for mental health tech-and how you can be part of the solution.URAWarrior: The Future of Mental WellnessAt URAWarrior, we believe no one should have to fight alone. Our AI Warrior Guides are powered by empathy algorithms, sentiment analysis, and contextual awareness-detecting subtle emotional shifts in the way a person types, talks, and feels. When the AI senses someone is struggling, it seamlessly escalates. We are not here to replace coaches and therapists, we want to bridge the gap. You can speak to your AI warrior guide at 2 am or 6 am so you don't feel alone. What makes us different is our AI powered "Warrior Guides" have a ground breaking technology that acts like a friend, mentor or coach all in one. It's not a cold or robotic chatbot, it's smart, compassionate and listens deeply and proactively checks in. We have AI-powered support for real-life coaches, available 1:1 or group coaching.URAWarrior is a one-stop mental wellness hub-offering daily motivational challenges, culturally responsive tools, peer support groups, and around-the-clock guidance. We make mental health support accessible, affordable, and stigma-free for everyone.Event Details:Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025Time: 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM ETLocation: 311 11th Avenue, 7th floorDress: Business casualPerks: Free drinks, light bites, and game-changing conversations.RSVP now – limited space available!About URAWarrior:URAWarrior is an AI-powered, 24/7 mental health community helping people build resilience, find connection, and access the care they need anytime, anywhere. Our mission is to heal through human connection.Download the app in the apple and google play stores.URAWarrior is more than an app, it's a movement. Join us and be a part of making change in the world!

