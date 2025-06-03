Azerbaijan, Kenya Explore Deeper Co-Op And Mutual Trust (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Within the framework of the official visit to the Republic of Kenya, Foreign Minister Bayramov Jeyhun met with the Speaker of the Senate of Kenya, Hon Amason Kingi, in Nairobi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on its X page, Trend reports.

"Minister Bayramov emphasized the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and encouraged the establishment of direct contacts between parliamentary friendship groups and relevant committees to enhance mutual understanding and trust.

Both sides agreed on the importance of further strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue and promoting mutual visits," the post reads.