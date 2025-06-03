Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

British Council Delegation Visits Jadara University


2025-06-03 03:08:53
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Irbid, June 3 (Petra) Robert Foley, regional business director for the Middle East and Africa at the British Council, visited Jadara University on Tuesday, where he met with University President Habes Hatemleh and Vice President Iman Basheiti.
Hatemleh noted that the visit follows the recent accreditation of Jadara University's Language Center as the first in Jordan authorized to conduct British Council exams in both paper-based and computer-based formats. It is also the first such center among both public and private universities in northern Jordan.
He affirmed the university's commitment to signing a cooperation agreement with the British Council aimed at enhancing the academic and training experience for students.
For his part, Foley praised Jadara University's leadership in language education and its provision of a high-quality learning environment. He also expressed interest in expanding educational and training cooperation between the university and the British Council in the future.

MENAFN03062025000117011021ID1109632500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search