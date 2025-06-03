403
British Council Delegation Visits Jadara University
Irbid, June 3 (Petra) Robert Foley, regional business director for the Middle East and Africa at the British Council, visited Jadara University on Tuesday, where he met with University President Habes Hatemleh and Vice President Iman Basheiti.
Hatemleh noted that the visit follows the recent accreditation of Jadara University's Language Center as the first in Jordan authorized to conduct British Council exams in both paper-based and computer-based formats. It is also the first such center among both public and private universities in northern Jordan.
He affirmed the university's commitment to signing a cooperation agreement with the British Council aimed at enhancing the academic and training experience for students.
For his part, Foley praised Jadara University's leadership in language education and its provision of a high-quality learning environment. He also expressed interest in expanding educational and training cooperation between the university and the British Council in the future.
