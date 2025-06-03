Eid Al Adha 2025 In UAE: Where To Watch Fireworks In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

Eid Al Adha is just around the corner, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to spend a long weekend celebrating with loved ones across the UAE.

Residents in the UAE are getting a four-day weekend to mark the holiday, from Thursday, June 5, until Sunday, June 8 .

If you've opted to stay in the UAE instead of travelling and are looking to enjoy some quality time with family and friends, here's a quick guide to the best locations across the country where you can enjoy dazzling fireworks displays this Eid :

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai

Those visiting Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) can look forward to a spectacular fireworks display. The good thing is you don't need to buy a theme park ticket which costs Dh295 to enjoy the show.

The fireworks will be visible from Riverland Dubai, the vibrant area connecting all four theme parks.



Location: Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Date: June 5 and 6

Time: 9pm Entry ticket: While the fireworks show is free, one will need to pay for entry tickets to Riverland. Entry to Riverland Dubai is Dh20 at the counter, which can be used for food and drinks. Online tickets are available for Dh15, but they cannot be redeemed for food or beverages.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi residents will be treated to fireworks displays at various locations throughout the long weekend:



Yas Bay Waterfront: June 6-8, 9pm

The Corniche: June 6, 9pm Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain: June 6, 9pm

Sharjah

In Sharjah, residents can enjoy a dazzling fireworks show at popular communities including Aljada, Masaar, and Nasma Residences. The show will take place at 8pm on Friday, June 6.