In-Situ Expands Popular Level TROLL Line With Addition Of Non-Contact Radar Technology

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In-Situ, Inc. is excited to announce the Level TROLL NC, a non-contact level sensor that introduces radar to the company's popular Level TROLL line.

In-Situ revolutionized water level monitoring when they designed the industry's first all-in-one datalogger/pressure transducer/temperature sensor in 1989. Nearly fifty years after the company's founding, In-Situ has consistently set industry standards for water level monitoring, giving professionals across the world easier, safer and more efficient ways to collect reliable data.

Now, water monitoring professionals can enjoy the ruggedness and reliability of Level TROLL technology with a radar sensor that is exceptionally easy to install and set up, and exceeds USGS surface water accuracy specifications.

The Level TROLL NC is fully integrated into In-Situ's shared ecosystem with twist-lock cable connection, programming through the VuSitu mobile app, instant cloud uploads to HydroVu accounts and easy telemetry setup with VuLink.

"We wanted to offer a non-contact device that could easily integrate into our shared ecosystem," says Brittany Jenner, In-Situ's Environmental Product Manager. "You're able to use the same Rugged Cable with your Level TROLL NC as you can with your In-Situ water quality instrumentation and pressure transducers. You can use the VuSitu mobile app and connect your NC to VuLink to get your data in HydroVu in real time."

Ease of use and simple setup were top priorities for the Level TROLL NC's design. The VuSitu mobile app allows users to view the radar echo curve, customize the device's active zone to minimize signal interference and change peak detection to enhance signal clarity. The NC includes a bubble level so users can verify the device is level during installation. Leveling bolts on the mounting bracket allow for easy tilt adjustment.

"And you can confirm the actual tilt value in VuSitu," adds Jenner. "VuSitu includes color-coded indicators so it's easy to tell when you're within the recommended tilt range for accurate data collection."

The device also has a narrow beam angle of just five degrees to maximize site selection flexibility. With the smallest footprint in its class, the Level TROLL NC slips effortlessly into tight spaces–unlocking new possibilities for level monitoring.

Access to VuSitu and site selection flexibility make the NC ideal for applications where fast setup is crucial, such as stormwater and flood monitoring.

"You don't want your instrumentation ripped out during a storm event," says Jenner. "With the NC, our customers can get the water level data they need in more challenging environments without risk of equipment or data loss."

The Level TROLL NC furthers In-Situ's commitment to simplifying data collection, access and management for water monitoring professionals. For more information about the NC, visit in-situ.

About In-Situ: In-Situ Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents water level, water quality and flow monitoring instrumentation for groundwater, surface water, and coastal waters, and drinking and wastewater treatment processes. In-Situ also provides a full solution for decision-quality data transmission, access and management via industry-leading mobile and cloud software and telemetry. Please visit or call 800-446-7488.

SOURCE In-Situ

