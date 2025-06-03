Robinhood's $200M Bitstamp Buy Signals Global Crypto Ambitions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Robinhood Markets Inc. has finalised its $200 million cash acquisition of Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This move brings over 5,000 institutional clients and 50,000 retail users under Robinhood's umbrella, with a substantial portion of trading volume originating from institutional activities.

The acquisition, initially agreed upon in June 2024, was completed without alterations to the deal's terms. Bitstamp, established in 2011, operates across multiple jurisdictions, including Luxembourg, the UK, Slovenia, Singapore, and the US. The exchange holds more than 50 active licenses and registrations, providing Robinhood with a robust regulatory framework to support its international crypto operations.

Johann Kerbrat, General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating that Bitstamp's established reputation and global presence would enhance Robinhood's ability to serve both retail and institutional investors. He emphasised that the integration of Bitstamp's services would facilitate Robinhood's expansion beyond the US market.

This acquisition follows Robinhood's announcement on May 13 of its intent to acquire Canadian crypto firm WonderFi for approximately $179 million. WonderFi operates regulated platforms such as Bitbuy and Coinsquare, and the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. The acquisition aims to strengthen Robinhood's presence in the Canadian market and expand its suite of crypto offerings.

Robinhood's strategic acquisitions align with its broader goal of diversifying its services and increasing its footprint in the global financial market. The company's stock has experienced significant growth, reflecting investor confidence in its expansion plans and the potential of the cryptocurrency sector.

