Morningstar Software Names Roger Bruce As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth In Coworking Sector

- Thomas HurtTHE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MorningStar Software Inc., a leading provider of coworking space solutions, today announced the appointment of Roger Bruce as Chief Executive Officer. His leadership marks a new chapter in the company's growth strategy, focused on innovation and expansion within the fast-growing coworking and shared workspace market.Roger Bruce brings extensive leadership experience in the technology and business sectors and is well-positioned to drive MorningStar Software's next phase of development. As CEO, Roger will focus on expanding the company's product offerings, fostering innovation, and continuing to build on MorningStar's reputation as a leading provider of solutions for coworking spaces.“I'm thrilled to join the MorningStar team as CEO,” said Roger Bruce, newly appointed CEO of MorningStar Software.“MorningStar has already established itself as a trusted partner to coworking space operators, offering powerful, user-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency and member experience. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation, accelerate growth, and ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers in the coworking and shared workspace sector.”Thomas Hurt, the company's founder, will remain with MorningStar in a new role as a strategic partner. In this capacity, Thomas will provide high-level business development guidance and ensure that the company's clients continue to receive the exceptional service and attention they've come to rely on.“I am confident that Roger's leadership will help propel MorningStar to new heights,” said Thomas Hurt.“While I will no longer be involved in day-to-day operations, I'm excited to continue working alongside Roger to ensure the company's continued success and the satisfaction of our clients.”MorningStar Software has built a strong reputation for its innovative and scalable solutions, specifically designed to streamline operations, improve member management, and optimize space utilization for coworking and shared workspaces. With this leadership transition, the company is poised for continued growth and innovation in a fast-moving industry.About MorningStar Software Inc.MorningStar Software Inc. is a leading provider of solutions for the coworking and shared workspace industry. Workspace Geek is a suite of tools that helps coworking space operators manage memberships, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience. MorningStar is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to meet the unique needs of the coworking space market.For inquiries, please contact:...

