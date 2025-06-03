Summer Energy Northeast Enhances Operations, Customer Experience With Vertexone's Integrated Billing & CIS Software Solutions

DALLAS, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that Summer Energy Northeast, LLC , a licensed, competitive electric retail supplier serving commercial and residential customers across parts of the American Northeast, has gone live following a successful migration to VertexOne's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

Headquartered in Dallas, Summer Energy Northeast, which prides itself on its customer-centric approach and customizable, straightforward terms and pricing plans, specializes in a bespoke approach when it comes to ensuring their customers the power to choose, with services that put their customers in control of where their energy supply comes from.

"Our customers aren't just our priority – they're our purpose, and partners like VertexOne make it possible to provide excellent service to those customers, who matter most," said the Summer Energy Northeast Team. "We needed a dependable technology partner who shares a commitment to delivering software that transforms the customer experience into something effortlessly intuitive. VertexOne doesn't just meet that standard, they embody it and exceed our expectations at every opportunity."

The Summer Energy Northeast Team noted that VertexOne solutions have made the EDI and Billing process easy, transforming internal operational efforts and the customer experience.

"We're now able to streamline processes and cut costs while simultaneously introducing new and enhanced products to rapidly grow our business with no pains," the Summer Energy Northeast Team further explained.

"Today's energy retailers need technology that doesn't just meet current needs but anticipates future ones," VertexOne Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, Ananda Goswami , said.

"I've seen firsthand how energy retailers struggle with systems that box them in rather than set them free. That's why I'm especially proud of our work with Summer Energy Northeast," Goswami added. "We didn't just migrate their data, we transformed how they connect with their customers."

"This successful migration," Goswami continued, "delivered on time, on budget, and precisely as promised, shows why forward-thinking energy providers continue to choose VertexOne's superior integration capabilities and comprehensive functionality as the foundation for their growth strategies."

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone/products/vxretail

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone .

Summer Energy Northeast, LLC

Summer Energy Northeast, LLC is committed to reshaping how customers power their homes and businesses. Owned and operated by seasoned veterans of the energy industry, it provides dependable, flexible energy solutions designed to empower consumers in making informed energy decisions. Summer Energy Northeast is driven by the belief that customers deserve greater control over their energy usage, so its dedicated team leverages deep industry knowledge and innovative technology to deliver reliable, competitive options tailored to today's energy needs.

