Zelensky Awards UAE Minister Of State For International Cooperation With Order Of Princess Olga
"Ukraine is grateful to every country and to everyone who truly supports our people. The United Arab Emirates has repeatedly acted as a mediator in securing the return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity. We also value their significant humanitarian initiatives, support to Ukrainian children and families, and bilateral cooperation," Zelensky said.Read also: Ukrainian, UAE defense officials discuss strengthening security of both states
"I awarded Ms. Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, with the Order of Princess Olga, I class, in recognition of her substantial personal contribution to assisting Ukraine. We look forward to continuing our active cooperation," he added.
Photo: video screenshot
