Pairminer Launches Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin And Dogecoin

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With renewed interest in cryptocurrencies following recent price rebounds for Bitcoin and Dogecoin, PAIRMiner has officially launched its global cloud mining platform designed to simplify entry into digital asset mining . The service allows users to mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) without owning hardware or requiring technical expertise.

PAIRMiner's platform enables immediate participation in mining through on-demand computing power rentals. New users receive $150 in free mining credits upon registration, allowing them to begin earning daily returns through contract-based payouts.

“We designed PAIRMiner to make cryptocurrency mining accessible, secure, and transparent for everyday users,” said Agnes Heindrova, spokesperson for PAIRMiner.“With rising interest in alternative income streams and growing demand for user-friendly platforms, our goal is to remove traditional barriers to entry while supporting two of the market's most recognized digital assets-Bitcoin and Dogecoin.”

Getting Started in Three Simple Steps

The PAIRMiner platform is designed with simplicity in mind, making it approachable even for users unfamiliar with blockchain or mining: