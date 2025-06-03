Pairminer Launches Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin And Dogecoin
|Contract Price
|Duration (Days)
|Daily Profit
|Total Return
|Payout Frequency
|200$
|1
|10$
|10$
|Every 24 Hours
|500$
|2
|30$
|60$
|Every 24 Hours
|1180$
|5
|41.42$
|207.09$
|Every 24 Hours
|5100$
|3
|191.76$
|575.28$
|Every 24 Hours
|35000$
|1
|2047.5$
|2047.5$
|Every 24 Hours
|300000$
|8
|27600$
|220800$
|Every 24 Hours
3. Start mining with one click -earnings begin shortly after activation
Additional features include:
- Daily Payouts : Contract earnings are calculated and distributed daily
No Hardware Required : All mining is conducted via secure cloud infrastructure
Multiple Contract Options : Tailored plans for varying investment goals
Real-Time Earnings Dashboard : Full transparency into mining performance
PAIRMiner emphasizes secure access to mining tools through encrypted account management and system stability. While not currently regulated as a financial services provider, the platform operates under internal compliance protocols and is evaluating future regulatory pathways.
About PAIRMiner
Founded in 2009, PAIRMiner is a London, UK-based cloud mining service provider focused on democratizing access to cryptocurrency mining. By eliminating the need for physical hardware and offering intuitive, low-barrier tools, PAIRMiner enables users worldwide to participate in Bitcoin and Dogecoin mining with minimal setup. The company is expanding its services to meet the growing demand for alternative digital income solutions.
Media Contact:
Heindrova
PAIRMiner
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
