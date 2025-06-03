Associa Team Members Recognized For Leadership And Achievement At CAI Annual Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Texas, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa , the community management industry's leading provider, proudly celebrated its people and purpose at the 2025 Community Associations Institute (CAI) Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida. With more than 50,000 CAI members nationwide, this year's event highlighted both individual and collective achievements that reflect Associa's continued leadership in the industry.

Greg Smith, Director of Learning & Development, was named Educator of the Year for his exceptional teaching contributions and dedication to advancing professional education. Smith was also honored by CAMICB for his years of service as a Commissioner and Chair.

Mike Packard, Senior Vice President, received the CAI President's Award, recognizing his decades of service and invaluable contributions to the organization since 1978.

Ten Associa team members earned their Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designation, the industry's highest professional recognition-an impressive feat that reflects the company's emphasis on training and growth.

Associa was also featured in multiple educational sessions during the conference, with Executive Director Bill Overton and VP of Government Affairs John Krueger sharing insights on professional well-being and advocacy. In addition, Overton helped lead the publication of a new CAI book titled Managing Mental Health – A Guide to Building Resilience and Finding Balance in Community Associations. Several Associa leaders contributed to the project, which aims to support frontline managers with mental health tools and resources.

Associa's strong presence at this year's conference reinforces the company's unwavering commitment to elevating community management through education, innovation, and service.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

