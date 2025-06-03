Virtualpbx Launches Actionable Insights For Contact Center Teams With Personal Dashboards And Occupancy Rate Metrics

Personal Dashboards: Contact Center Feature from VirtualPBX

New analytics tools empower agents and supervisors to optimize performance, staffing, and wellness in real time.

- Linh England, Chief Product OfficerSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VirtualPBX, a leader in business communications solutions, today announced the release of two powerful features for its Contact Center product: Personal Dashboards and Occupancy Rate analytics. These new capabilities deliver actionable insights designed to elevate agent performance, operational efficiency, and workforce wellness.Real-Time Insights, Right Where Agents WorkThe new Personal Dashboard, available directly in the Contact Center Web Phone, gives individual agents a live snapshot of their own performance. Built on the success of the supervisor-level Dashboards feature-used to monitor team activity and manage workforce performance-this new tool brings similar insights to the individual level. With personalized KPI tracking, call distribution visibility, and missed call management, agents are now equipped to stay aligned with team goals and proactive in their customer engagement.“We built Personal Dashboards to give every agent a command center for their own success," said Linh England, Chief Product Officer. "By putting real-time metrics where they're already working-in the Web Phone-we're helping frontline teams stay informed and in control.”Key dashboard features include:- Custom Tiles – Track personal call metrics and KPIs in real time- Queue Grid – Monitor live queue activity and optimize call handling- Unreturned Call Grid – Stay on top of follow-ups with a list of missed or unanswered callsOccupancy Rate: Smarter Staffing, Healthier TeamsAlso launching today, the Occupancy Rate metric gives supervisors a clearer view into how agent time is spent-working versus waiting. By helping teams balance workloads and prevent burnout, Occupancy Rate adds a vital layer of intelligence to call center staffing and scheduling decisions.Defined as the percentage of time agents spend actively engaged (on calls or tasks) relative to their total time on duty, the metric helps identify whether teams are underutilized, well-balanced, or stretched too thin.About VirtualPBXFounded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium Business Phone, VirtualText, AirDial POTS Replacement, The Work Browser, and Contact Center for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.Use cases include:- Optimizing Staff Levels – Ensure teams are neither idle nor overloaded- Improving Schedules – Align breaks and shifts with peak demand- Tracking Team Health – Spot early signs of fatigue or burnout- Evaluating Operations – Identify trends and performance gaps over timeBoth features are available today as part of the VirtualPBX Contact Center suite, with no additional cost to current customers on applicable plans.

