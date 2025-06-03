403
Srijan Realty Partners With Mukti NGO To Build Disaster-Resilient Homes Under CSR Initiative Ekgharaisabhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, June 3, 2025: Srijan Realty, Kolkata's leading real estate developer has collaborated with Mukti, a well-known NGO, to transform the housing needs of the vulnerable communities of Sundarbans with the recent CSR initiative #EkGharAisaBhi. With this initiative, Srijan aims to create disaster-resilient homes for the vulnerable communities frequently affected by natural calamities.
The Sunderbans, has been facing recurring challenges from natural disasters like cyclones, floods, and tidal surges which often devastate homes and livelihoods. Despite such hardships, the community's resilience and determination to rebuild their lives remain unwavering.
With #EkGharAisaBhi have constructed disaster-resilient homes in Purbasridharpur village located in the Mathurapur-II block of South 24 Parganas. These homes are designed to withstand cyclonic winds up to 150 km/h and floodwaters up to 15 feet ensuring the safety of residents during extreme weather events using eco-friendly and sustainable construction techniques that are cost-effective and replicable across other cyclone-prone areas in West Bengal and other parts of India.
Key objectives of the initiative include:
Ensuring access to safe shelter for every individual in vulnerable villages
Safeguarding lives and livelihoods from cyclonic destruction
Promoting sustainable and eco-conscious building methods
Offering cost-effective housing solutions with uncompromised safety
Creating livelihood opportunities through training and capacity building for local residents
Developing a replicable disaster-resilient housing model for wider implementation
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Keshav Agarwal, Director, Srijan Realty, said, "The people of the Sundarbans have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity. Through #EkGharAisaBhi, our goal is to offer not just homes, but hope that stands strong when everything else gives way. We believe in development that uplifts and protects, and we are grateful to Mukti NGO for walking alongside us on this journey. Recognition from the Times Business Awards, WB 2025, only strengthens our resolve to scale this effort further."
Srijan Realty's commitment to the society goes beyond this initiative, with ongoing efforts in education, healthcare and environmental conservation. The #EkGharAisaBhi project reflects the company's dedication to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the resilience of communities in the Sunderbans.
About Srijan Realty:
Srijan Realty Pvt. Ltd. is a name synonymous with trust and thoughtful urban development across Kolkata, Asansol, and Chennai. With over 12 million sq. ft. delivered and 27 million sq. ft. under development across 26 active projects, Srijan is building homes and communities that stand the test of time. From lifestyle residences and gated communities to commercial spaces and logistics hubs, every Srijan project reflects design intelligence, human insight, and timeless value.
