Bp Fast-Tracks Electrification Of Oil Fields In Azerbaijan - Official
Speaking at the Baku Energy Forum, Azizova noted that bp continues to strengthen its cooperation with Azerbaijan, not only in the traditional oil and gas sector but also in the field of renewable energy.
“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Azerbaijan and are pleased to present our ongoing plans. In particular, we are developing a 240-megawatt solar power plant in the Jabrayil region in cooperation with the SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan), Green, and other government institutions. This project is especially significant because the electricity will be supplied to the Sangachal terminal, reducing fuel dependency and supporting decarbonization,” Azizova said.
Azizova also highlighted bp's progress in electrifying the Shah Deniz gas field.
“In 2024, we completed the first phase - the Alpha platform was connected to a neighboring platform, and part of the electricity is now supplied from onshore. This has significantly reduced diesel fuel usage. We hope to fully electrify the field by the end of the decade,” she added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment