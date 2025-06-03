Etihad Cargo To Introduce Smarttrack Tech

Dhaka: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics division of UAE flag carrier Etihad Airways, is set to launch SmartTrack, a premium service offering customers real-time access to shipment location and status updates.

Unveiled this week at Air Cargo Europe 2025 in Munich, Etihad Cargo announced it will be the first airline worldwide to implement this advanced smart tracking technology.

SmartTrack will be available to customers via the Etihad Cargo website and mobile app from this October, as part of the airline's broader digital transformation strategy that is focused on“innovation, operational excellence and exceeding evolving customer expectations”.

SmartTrack was developed in partnership with San Diego, California-headquartered tracking and logistics solutions provider Tag-N-Trac.

comprehensive end-to-end shipment monitoring capability, the label enabling cellular, GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, capturing real-time data on exact location, temperature and humidity, shock, tilt and light exposure.

SmartTrack is thus well-suited to condition-sensitive cargo such as pharmaceuticals, electronics and high-value goods.

The smart label can remain active for up to 30 days. It is to be fully integrated into Etihad Cargo's digital platform and mobile app and will offer customers a tailored, intuitive interface featuring live maps, milestone updates and access to full sensor data.

It will be supported by Etihad Cargo's centralised control tower, which delivers 24/7 operational oversight and proactive performance monitoring.

