Saladworks Signs 10-Unit Franchise Agreement To Expand Into North Carolina

Local Entrepreneur Drives Statewide Growth, Diversifies Multi-Brand Portfolio with Fast-Casual Salad Concept

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saladworks , the nation's original fast-casual salad franchise and a leading brand under the better-for-you dining platform WOWorks , has signed a 10-unit development agreement that will bring its fresh, customizable menu and signature health-forward dining experience to several communities in North Carolina.

Driving this growth is local restaurateur and CEO of Mixon Foods, Zack Mixon. After a 20-year career as a commercial general contractor, Mixon transitioned into restaurant ownership in 2018 with the acquisition of King Chicken Drive-In, a late 1950's drive-in restaurant, and Boss Hog's Chicken & BBQ, a long-term Eastern NC barbecue smokehouse, both located in Washington, NC. While his portfolio has historically focused on fried fare, Mixon has long held a personal interest in healthy eating – a passion that intensified when his teenage daughter had a serious health scare.

"When I discovered Saladworks as a customer, I was immediately impressed by the brand's focus on freshness, quality and cleanliness, and knew this was the kind of concept I wanted to invest in," said Mixon. "My family and I are proud to expand our portfolio with a concept that reflects our values and bring the Saladworks and WOWorks experience to communities across my home state."

The first location is expected to open in Greenville, NC in Spring of 2026, with additional locations planned for the Greenville-New Bern-Washington, Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) and Wilmington DMAs. Mixon also plans to explore other WOWorks concepts such as Frutta Bowls, a superfood café, and Barberitos, a better-for-you burrito brand, including co-branding opportunities – leveraging an increasingly popular model that has proven successful within the WOWorks system.

"We're proud to welcome Zack into the WOWorks family with this significant agreement," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "His entrepreneurial drive, local market knowledge and personal commitment to healthier living perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver meaningful, nutritious dining experiences to our guests, and we could not have asked for a better partner to drive our expansion across North Carolina."

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its expanding portfolio. As consumer demand for healthier dining options continues to rise, WOWorks offers a timely and compelling opportunity to invest in a family of purpose-driven, better-for-you brands.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Saladworks or other WOWorks restaurant brands, please visit woworksusa/a-place-to-invest or contact Jesse Moore at [email protected] .

About Saladworks

Saladworks was founded in 1986 and began franchising in 1992, establishing itself as the nation's premier fast-casual salad brand. With more than 100 locations throughout the country, Saladworks features a fully customizable menu of salads, warm grain bowls and wraps, with more than 60 fresh ingredients to suit all tastes and dietary preferences. The brand offers a healthy, convenient dining option that aligns with the increasing consumer demand for nutritious and flavorful meals. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" saladwork .

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina , Saladworks , Frutta Bowls , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh , Z!Eats (formerly Zoup!) and The Simple Greek . WOWorks aims to drive consistent growth across its brands by partnering with experienced franchisees who share its passion for excellence and nutritious dining. For more information, visit woworksusa .

SOURCE WOWorks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED