Laos, Thailand Forge Trade Partnership to Amplify Local Markets
(MENAFN) Officials from Laos and Thailand convened for a key technical economic seminar aimed at intensifying trade partnerships and elevating local products on the global stage, according to Lao media reports on Tuesday.
The event, named "Strengthening Local Products in International Markets," took place Monday in Champasak province, located in southern Laos. It brought together top business leaders and industry experts from both nations, a local news agency reported.
Discussions centered on advancing agricultural output through cooperative models, highlighting innovative strategies and successful approaches to develop local goods and services.
Addressing attendees, Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith stressed the seminar’s significance, saying that it is vital for deepening the enduring friendship between Laos and Thailand, as well as boosting economic and trade collaboration.
