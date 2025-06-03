Krystal Biotech To Present At Goldman Sachs 46Th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 2:00 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company's website .
About Krystal Biotech, Inc.
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company's first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).
CONTACT
Investors and Media:
Stéphane Paquette
Krystal Biotech
...
