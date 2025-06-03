403
EUR/USD Forecast Today 03/06: Hits Ceiling (Video)
- The Euro has rallied pretty nicely during the trading session against the US dollar, but it is probably worth noting that we are still in this range. As a result, I think you've got a situation where traders are trying to sort out where to go next. Ultimately, this is a market that given enough time will probably have to be sorted out a little bit with the market basically looking at the 1.15 level as an area of importance and the 1.12 level as an area of importance.
