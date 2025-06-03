New HKTDC Chairman Professor Frederick Ma Si-Hang Meets With Management Team
|
Professor Ma said, "It is both an honour and a tremendous responsibility to take up the chairmanship at this juncture of Hong Kong's economic transformation. While I am delighted to contribute to deepening Hong Kong's integration into the national development agenda, the unprecedented challenges of our era compel me to remain vigilant in leveraging Hong Kong's unique roles as a 'super-connector' and 'super-value-adder'."
"I am confident that through the collective efforts of the HKTDC team, we will strengthen Hong Kong's core advantages as a global trading and international financial hubs while serving as a bridge linking the Mainland and global markets. Simultaneously, we will proactively explore emerging markets, drive enterprise innovation, sustainable development and digital transformation. This will ensure Hong Kong's enduring vitality on the global trading stage."
Biography of HKTDC Chairman Professor Fredrick Ma:
Photo download:
Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions , conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels . For more information, please visit: .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment