Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Far-right party causes falling of Dutch government

2025-06-03 07:50:47
(MENAFN) The administration in the Netherlands, headed by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, disintegrated on Tuesday following the decision by the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) to leave the governing alliance due to ongoing disputes regarding asylum and immigration policies.

The coalition, which included the conservative VVD, the centrist NSC, and the agrarian BBB party, was unable to come to terms with PVV leader Geert Wilders. Wilders had insisted on implementing strict limitations on the country’s asylum and migration regulations.

“No signature, no adjustments, so PVV leaves the coalition,” Wilders declared on social media platform X.

Holding a crucial position within the coalition, Wilders demanded the inclusion of ten rigorous measures in the coalition agreement. These proposals encompassed shutting the borders to asylum seekers, intensifying military border patrols, reducing the number of asylum facilities, and deporting Syrian refugees currently with temporary residence permits, as reported by local news sources.

“If nothing or not enough changes, the PVV is gone,” Wilders warned just one-day prior.

In response, the leaders of the remaining coalition parties expressed both frustration and disappointment at the breakdown.

