US-born Ukrainian army trans official gets sentenced in Russia
(MENAFN) Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, an American transgender woman and former spokesperson for Ukraine’s territorial defense forces, has been sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison by a court in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia announced on Monday. She was convicted of acting as a mercenary by participating in combat roles with the Ukrainian military and making anti-Russian statements on behalf of Kiev in 2023.
Ashton-Cirillo, who transitioned in 2019, came into the public eye in 2021 after claiming she infiltrated the far-right Proud Boys group by pretending to be a supporter. In 2023, she became the English-language spokesperson for Ukraine’s territorial defense, creating videos critical of Russia. However, she was suspended in September after threatening that “Kremlin propagandists” would soon be targeted.
Her remarks caused controversy in the US, leading then-Senator J.D. Vance to contact government agencies to investigate whether she was acting under US government orders. Vance, now Vice President under Donald Trump, questioned whether Ashton-Cirillo was a former US intelligence operative or simply a prankster.
During the 2024 US presidential campaign, Ashton-Cirillo referenced the rumors mocking Vance, sarcastically expressing sympathy and highlighting her frontline service in Ukraine compared to his military record.
Trump’s campaign heavily criticized Biden’s administration for supporting Ukraine and advancing transgender rights, including policies on sports participation and government hiring diversity. Since returning to office, Trump has sought to roll back many of these policies.
