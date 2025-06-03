Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian draft officers receive commands to ‘capture’ dozen men per day

2025-06-03 07:41:53
(MENAFN) Ukrainian conscription officers have reportedly been instructed to enlist 12 new recruits every day, using increasingly forceful methods to meet their quotas, according to Ukrainian MP Yury Kamelchuk.

Ukraine relies on compulsory conscription for men aged 25 and older to replenish its military forces, but draft evasion has become a major problem. Kamelchuk criticized the government’s harsh approach, saying it shows a lack of respect for citizens.

He revealed that draft officers often detain individuals regardless of their health status and even use tactics like ordering food deliveries to capture couriers. This quota-driven system is reportedly resulting in unfit recruits being forced into service, which risks their survival on the battlefield.

President Zelensky recently noted that the pace of mobilization has remained steady over the past six months. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry has tried to boost voluntary enlistment among younger men through campaigns comparing military pay to everyday expenses, but fewer than 500 have signed contracts, many of whom later back out due to family pressure.

Zelensky has acknowledged significant Ukrainian losses in the war, citing 45,000 killed and 390,000 wounded by February, and later mentioning up to 100,000 total casualties including prisoners. Russian estimates place Ukrainian losses above 1 million by the end of 2024.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported receiving 400,000 inquiries from families searching for missing Ukrainians as of April. The Ukrainian military disputed the ICRC’s reporting, accusing it of misleading or manipulative claims regarding missing soldiers.

MENAFN03062025000045015687ID1109629869

