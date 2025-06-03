403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian draft officers receive commands to ‘capture’ dozen men per day
(MENAFN) Ukrainian conscription officers have reportedly been instructed to enlist 12 new recruits every day, using increasingly forceful methods to meet their quotas, according to Ukrainian MP Yury Kamelchuk.
Ukraine relies on compulsory conscription for men aged 25 and older to replenish its military forces, but draft evasion has become a major problem. Kamelchuk criticized the government’s harsh approach, saying it shows a lack of respect for citizens.
He revealed that draft officers often detain individuals regardless of their health status and even use tactics like ordering food deliveries to capture couriers. This quota-driven system is reportedly resulting in unfit recruits being forced into service, which risks their survival on the battlefield.
President Zelensky recently noted that the pace of mobilization has remained steady over the past six months. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry has tried to boost voluntary enlistment among younger men through campaigns comparing military pay to everyday expenses, but fewer than 500 have signed contracts, many of whom later back out due to family pressure.
Zelensky has acknowledged significant Ukrainian losses in the war, citing 45,000 killed and 390,000 wounded by February, and later mentioning up to 100,000 total casualties including prisoners. Russian estimates place Ukrainian losses above 1 million by the end of 2024.
The International Committee of the Red Cross reported receiving 400,000 inquiries from families searching for missing Ukrainians as of April. The Ukrainian military disputed the ICRC’s reporting, accusing it of misleading or manipulative claims regarding missing soldiers.
Ukraine relies on compulsory conscription for men aged 25 and older to replenish its military forces, but draft evasion has become a major problem. Kamelchuk criticized the government’s harsh approach, saying it shows a lack of respect for citizens.
He revealed that draft officers often detain individuals regardless of their health status and even use tactics like ordering food deliveries to capture couriers. This quota-driven system is reportedly resulting in unfit recruits being forced into service, which risks their survival on the battlefield.
President Zelensky recently noted that the pace of mobilization has remained steady over the past six months. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry has tried to boost voluntary enlistment among younger men through campaigns comparing military pay to everyday expenses, but fewer than 500 have signed contracts, many of whom later back out due to family pressure.
Zelensky has acknowledged significant Ukrainian losses in the war, citing 45,000 killed and 390,000 wounded by February, and later mentioning up to 100,000 total casualties including prisoners. Russian estimates place Ukrainian losses above 1 million by the end of 2024.
The International Committee of the Red Cross reported receiving 400,000 inquiries from families searching for missing Ukrainians as of April. The Ukrainian military disputed the ICRC’s reporting, accusing it of misleading or manipulative claims regarding missing soldiers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment