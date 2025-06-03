403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban states Ukraine conflict could be ‘longer and more brutal’
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that the conflict in Ukraine may become even more prolonged and violent, citing major disagreements between the US and EU on how to resolve the crisis. According to Orban, the recent surge in military activity indicates a shift toward escalation rather than peace.
Although Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of direct negotiations in recent weeks—resulting in agreements like large prisoner swaps—these efforts were quickly followed by intensified Ukrainian drone attacks. Moscow claimed the attacks were intended to derail peace initiatives, prompting retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military targets.
“The recent military events show that the war is likely to become longer and more brutal,” Orban said in a Monday post on social media. He also criticized growing divisions within NATO, claiming that US President Donald Trump is advocating for peace, while European leaders are pushing to prolong the war.
“We must admit that transatlantic unity has collapsed,” Orban said, emphasizing that there has never been such a sharp divide between pro-peace and pro-war factions in the alliance.
Reiterating Hungary’s opposition to the EU’s militarized stance, Orban insisted his country will continue to promote peace, even if it sparks further disagreements with EU leadership. Hungary has frequently opposed the bloc’s financial and military aid to Ukraine and has advocated for independent diplomatic efforts.
In a separate post, Orban argued that peace will not come from bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine alone. “It’s an illusion to believe a Russian-Ukrainian deal can bring peace,” he said. “Only a US-Russia agreement can do that—covering not just the war, but also trade, energy, and investment.”
While Russia and Ukraine have exchanged proposals for a potential settlement during their second round of talks, major differences remain, with both sides still analyzing each other's terms.
Although Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of direct negotiations in recent weeks—resulting in agreements like large prisoner swaps—these efforts were quickly followed by intensified Ukrainian drone attacks. Moscow claimed the attacks were intended to derail peace initiatives, prompting retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military targets.
“The recent military events show that the war is likely to become longer and more brutal,” Orban said in a Monday post on social media. He also criticized growing divisions within NATO, claiming that US President Donald Trump is advocating for peace, while European leaders are pushing to prolong the war.
“We must admit that transatlantic unity has collapsed,” Orban said, emphasizing that there has never been such a sharp divide between pro-peace and pro-war factions in the alliance.
Reiterating Hungary’s opposition to the EU’s militarized stance, Orban insisted his country will continue to promote peace, even if it sparks further disagreements with EU leadership. Hungary has frequently opposed the bloc’s financial and military aid to Ukraine and has advocated for independent diplomatic efforts.
In a separate post, Orban argued that peace will not come from bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine alone. “It’s an illusion to believe a Russian-Ukrainian deal can bring peace,” he said. “Only a US-Russia agreement can do that—covering not just the war, but also trade, energy, and investment.”
While Russia and Ukraine have exchanged proposals for a potential settlement during their second round of talks, major differences remain, with both sides still analyzing each other's terms.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment