Turkish Mediterranean coast shaken by 5.8-magnitude earthquake
(MENAFN) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye’s southwestern coast near Marmaris early Tuesday, resulting in 69 injuries and the death of a 14-year-old girl, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed. The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that the quake originated in the Mediterranean Sea, with its epicenter located 10.43 kilometers from the Mugla district of Marmaris at a depth of 67.91 kilometers.
The tremor was also felt in parts of southern Greece and coastal areas along the Aegean Sea, according to local sources. The young girl in Fethiye reportedly died of a panic-induced heart attack, despite efforts to save her. Dozens of injuries occurred when people tried to escape by jumping from heights in panic during the quake.
Yerlikaya stated that on-site evaluations are ongoing, with emergency response coordinated by the provincial governor and supported by AFAD and other agencies. Rescue and medical teams remain on alert for possible aftershocks.
Footage shared online shows panic among people in public places, with interior surveillance videos capturing furniture shaking. Crowds were seen gathering in parks, trying to stay away from buildings.
Türkiye sits atop two major fault lines, making the country prone to frequent seismic activity. In April, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake under the Sea of Marmara injured 359 people and caused one fatality in Istanbul. On February 6, 2023, a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake followed by another strong tremor devastated 11 provinces, killing over 53,000 in Türkiye and nearly 6,000 in neighboring Syria.
