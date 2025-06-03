Russian Senator Andrey Klishas has blamed Ukraine for the sabotage that destroyed a bridge in Russia’s Bryansk Region, causing a passenger train derailment that killed seven people and injured at least 66 others. The incident took place Saturday evening on a train traveling from Klimov to Moscow, carrying 388 passengers.Russian Railways initially attributed the bridge pillar collapse to “illegal interference with transport operations,” while Bryansk Governor Alexandr Bogomaz later confirmed the bridge was damaged by an explosion.Klishas, a member of the Russian Federation Council, accused Ukraine of orchestrating the attack, stating on Telegram that the incident proves “Ukraine is controlled by a terrorist group.” He claimed Ukraine has lost the qualities of a state and has become a borderless terrorist enclave lacking legitimate authority or law.The senator called for the establishment of a large buffer zone along the Ukrainian border to prevent future terrorist incursions and insisted that Ukraine must undergo “total denazification, demilitarization, and state reconstitution.”Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin also proposed creating a “security buffer zone” along the border to protect civilians from Ukrainian strikes, a plan revived after Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Region.Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of conducting sabotage, civilian attacks, and assassination plots targeting officials and public figures.

