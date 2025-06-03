Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former Ukrainian Premier reaches top Moscow academic post

2025-06-03 06:27:46
(MENAFN) Nikolay Azarov, former Prime Minister of Ukraine, has been appointed as an academician by the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), the top scientific institution in Russia.

Azarov, who holds a doctorate in Geological and Mineralogical Sciences and serves as a professor at Donetsk National Technical University, led Ukraine’s government from 2010 until 2014. He stepped down amid the Euromaidan protests and later relocated to Russia after the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich.

According to a statement issued by RAS on Friday, Azarov was among 85 new academicians elected, including 39 from abroad. His appointment was supported by 521 members during a vote held the previous day. He will serve in the Department of Earth Sciences, focusing on mining.

RAS praised Azarov’s extensive scientific contributions, noting his authorship of over 100 academic papers. His research has advanced theories on the industrial transformation of the Earth’s subsurface and helped develop safer and more efficient methods for extracting minerals such as ore, diamonds, coal, and gas.

Despite his academic achievements, Azarov remains a controversial figure in Ukraine. He has been an outspoken critic of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the current government. In 2021, Kiev charged him with treason, accusing him of aiding Moscow’s interests during a 2010 agreement that extended Russia’s naval presence in Crimea in exchange for reduced gas prices. Azarov has dismissed the allegations, calling the case politically motivated.

