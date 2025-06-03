Russian army strikes Ukrainian commando HQ

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that Russian forces conducted precise strikes on a Ukrainian special operations facility in the Nikolaev Region. The targeted location reportedly housed a munitions depot, vehicle hangar, command post, and living quarters for commandos. The attack utilized Geran-2 long-range drones and Iskander-M missiles. Officials indicated that foreign fighters aligned with Kiev may have been among those killed.Video footage and strike coordinates released by the ministry identified the site as Ochakov, a strategic port city near the Black Sea and the Dnieper–Bug estuary. The Dnieper River acts as a natural frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the south.Ochakov is believed to be a hub for British-supported naval drone operations, from where Ukraine has launched unmanned surface vessel attacks against Russian targets in Crimea. Nearby is the Kinburn Spit, a narrow land strip linked to Russia’s Kherson Region, which has been contested by both sides.In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have increased drone strikes deep inside Russian territory, while Moscow has responded by targeting suspected drone assembly locations and other critical sites. The strike on Ochakov appears to be part of these ongoing nighttime operations.

