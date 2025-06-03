Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whistleblower Says White House Hides Chemical Spill Danger

(MENAFN) A whistleblower advocacy organization has alleged that former U.S. President Joe Biden's administration attempted to obscure significant health threats associated with a toxic chemical spill that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio, in 2023.

According to the Government Accountability Project (GAP), newly released records obtained through litigation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) suggest that the federal government intentionally downplayed the severity of the incident and avoided engaging directly with those affected.

The documents reportedly show that officials at the White House were aware of the full magnitude of the event but chose to suppress this information.

This intentional lack of transparency allegedly extended to steering clear of communication with the local population impacted by the disaster.

The crisis began on February 3, 2023, when a Norfolk Southern freight train transporting hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, derailed near East Palestine.

The derailment led to the release of toxic substances into nearby waterways.

In a controversial response, five of the chemical tankers were later purposefully incinerated in a "controlled burn."

The fallout from the incident prompted evacuations, was connected to the deaths of animals, and triggered a wave of mysterious health complaints in the days and weeks that followed.

Months after the derailment, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) assured the public that residents of East Palestine were “not in danger,” based on data from air and water quality testing.

At the time, Biden commended what he described as his administration’s “herculean efforts” in addressing the emergency.

