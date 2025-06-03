403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia asks Ukraine to stop making up fake sob stories
(MENAFN) Russia has urged Ukraine to cease spreading false accusations of “child kidnapping,” which it claims are being used to manipulate sympathetic European audiences, according to statements made by the leader of Russia’s negotiation team during recent talks in Istanbul.
Following the second round of discussions with Ukraine’s representatives, the Russian official addressed the media, noting that Ukraine had presented a list of 339 children reportedly impacted by the conflict. He asserted that the list was part of a staged performance.
He explained that the actual number of children involved is in the dozens, and emphasized, “Not a single one [was abducted]. These are children saved by our soldiers, at the risk of their own lives, pulled from combat zones and evacuated.”
The official also highlighted efforts to locate the children’s families, saying, “We are looking for their parents. When parents are found, we return them.”
In addition, it was mentioned that Russia has recently returned 101 children to Ukraine, while Ukraine has handed back 22 children to Russia in the same period.
Following the second round of discussions with Ukraine’s representatives, the Russian official addressed the media, noting that Ukraine had presented a list of 339 children reportedly impacted by the conflict. He asserted that the list was part of a staged performance.
He explained that the actual number of children involved is in the dozens, and emphasized, “Not a single one [was abducted]. These are children saved by our soldiers, at the risk of their own lives, pulled from combat zones and evacuated.”
The official also highlighted efforts to locate the children’s families, saying, “We are looking for their parents. When parents are found, we return them.”
In addition, it was mentioned that Russia has recently returned 101 children to Ukraine, while Ukraine has handed back 22 children to Russia in the same period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment