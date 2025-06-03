Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia asks Ukraine to stop making up fake sob stories

2025-06-03 03:09:04
(MENAFN) Russia has urged Ukraine to cease spreading false accusations of “child kidnapping,” which it claims are being used to manipulate sympathetic European audiences, according to statements made by the leader of Russia’s negotiation team during recent talks in Istanbul.

Following the second round of discussions with Ukraine’s representatives, the Russian official addressed the media, noting that Ukraine had presented a list of 339 children reportedly impacted by the conflict. He asserted that the list was part of a staged performance.

He explained that the actual number of children involved is in the dozens, and emphasized, “Not a single one [was abducted]. These are children saved by our soldiers, at the risk of their own lives, pulled from combat zones and evacuated.”

The official also highlighted efforts to locate the children’s families, saying, “We are looking for their parents. When parents are found, we return them.”

In addition, it was mentioned that Russia has recently returned 101 children to Ukraine, while Ukraine has handed back 22 children to Russia in the same period.

