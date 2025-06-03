Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron gets stolen in act of activism


2025-06-03 03:03:35
(MENAFN) Members of an environmental advocacy group did a daring thing in Paris by removing a wax statue of the French president from a well-known museum and placing it in front of the Russian embassy. This action was intended as a statement against what they view as insufficient support from the French government toward Ukraine.

Since the conflict intensified in early 2022, France has emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine, even advocating for the deployment of military forces in the region—a concept repeatedly mentioned by the Leader. The country has also severed most economic ties with Russia and pushed for tougher sanctions. Nevertheless, the environmental group’s leader accused the French president of “playing a double game” during this protest.

On a Monday morning, three activists entered the wax museum posing as visitors. They later disguised themselves as employees to quickly remove the USD43,200 dollars’ statue of the president. The group then transported the figure to the Russian embassy located in Paris’s 16th district, documenting their actions on footage.

Alongside the statue, the activists displayed banners condemning France’s continued purchase of Russian liquefied natural gas and fertilizers. They described their act as temporarily “borrowing” the statue, with plans to return it at an unspecified time.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident, classifying it as theft against the museum, though no detentions have been made so far. The museum itself has yet to issue an official statement regarding the event.

