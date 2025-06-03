PM Modi Speaks To Assam And Sikkim Cms, Manipur Governor On Flood Situation, Assures Full Support

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled the Chief Ministers of Assam and Sikkim, as well as Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, to take stock of the flood situation in the northeastern states and offered all possible assistance in dealing with the flood menace.

The northeastern states, including Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, have been battered by heavy rains in the past few days, thereby bringing life to a standstill and cutting off the key supply chain to remote locations in these states.

PM Modi assured Assam and Sikkim CMs, as well as the Manipur Governor, of all possible assistance from the Centre in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The incessant rains in the northeast states, including Assam, Sikkim and Manipur and other adjoining regions, have caused water levels in rivers to swell to menacing levels. Major rivers of the region, including Brahmaputra, Pachnoi, and Kushiyara, are said to be flowing at alarming levels. Lakhs of hectares of land have been inundated, confining people to their homes and forcing those living in low-lying areas to move to safer locations.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X to inform that PM Modi called him to inquire about the flood situation in the state.

“I briefed the Prime Minister on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. I also apprised him of the relief operation undertaken by the state government,” he informed on X.

“The Prime Minister expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts. Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,” he further said.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, taking to X, thanked the Prime Minister for extending support regarding the landslide and flood situation in the state.

He also reiterated that the state administration remains fully committed to managing the situation and providing all necessary assistance to those affected.

In Manipur, the Army and Assam Rifles personnel are collectively carrying out the relief operation. They have so far rescued over 1,000 flood-hit people in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, grappling with a serious flood situation.

A flood bulletin issued by the Manipur administration on Monday informed that more than 56,000 people remained affected in at least 174 villages.