Shura To Submit Recommendations On Welfare Of Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting yesterday, chaired by Speaker H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

The council decided to submit a proposal to the government, which included several recommendations aimed at improving the conditions of persons with disabilities.

These recommendations include establishing a unified database, reducing working hours, granting special leave to parents in entities not subject to the Human Resources Law and creating positions for sign language interpreters and qualified specialists in service sectors.

Among the recommendations that contribute to integrating persons with disabilities into society are the development of university curricula, the establishment of specialised institutes, rehabilitation centres, and specialised social club along with including them in the health insurance system and increasing their social security pensions.

The Council also approved the draft law on persons with disabilities in its amended form and referred it to the government, after reviewing the report of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee and discussing its details with their the members.

The legislature hailed Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's participation in the Second Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on May 27 in Kuala Lumpur.

The legislative body affirmed that this participation reflects Qatar's commitment to enhancing strategic openness to Asian countries and activating channels of communication and cooperation, which contributes to achieving mutual interests and supports initiatives aimed at consolidating sustainable development and regional stability.

After that, Shura Council Secretary-General H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, and the minutes of the previous sitting were approved.

The Council debated the report of the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee on the request for a general discussion submitted by several members regarding the conditions of persons with disabilities.

During the discussion of the report, Al Ghanim emphasised that the achievements made in supporting and empowering persons with disabilities are the fruit of the ongoing efforts of the government, in accordance with the directives of H H the Amir, and within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 and its development strategies.

He highlighted the importance of reinforcing these efforts by providing a comprehensive and supportive environment that enables persons with disabilities to fulfil their role as an active partner in the advancement of society, while stressing the need to overcome the existing challenges that continue to hinder it. During his review of the report, Chairman of the Social Affairs, Labor, and Housing Committee H E Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al Khulaifi referred to the meetings and consultations held by the committee, its review of the opinions of specialists and stakeholders, and the recommendations it reached aimed at developing policies related to persons with disabilities and improving the quality of services provided to them.

The Shura Council also approved a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. (7) of 2021 regarding the Shura Council and referred it to the government, after reviewing and discussing the committee's report thereon. Moreover, the Council also reviewed a proposal to amend some provisions of the Shura Council's internal regulations, issued by Law No. (8) of 2024, and decided to refer it to the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee for further review.

The meeting was attended by several officials from ministries and care and rehabilitation centres for persons with disabilities, along with stakeholders and activists in this field.