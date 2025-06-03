403
Middle Eastern Enterprises to Advance Cyber Resilience in Public Cloud with Rubrik and Rackspace Technology
(MENAFN- teamlewis) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, June 2, 2025 – Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), a leading cyber resilience company, and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, have announced Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service – a new managed service for customers operating in public cloud. By combining Rubrik’s orchestrated data protection and cyber recovery solutions with Rackspace’s DevOps principles and managed services, enterprises can simplify and accelerate recovery from ransomware attacks. Automated workflows deliver clean data and workloads through immutable backups, zero-trust architecture and Infrastructure as Code. With Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service, critical business workloads running in public clouds can be restored in hours, helping enterprises significantly strengthen their cyber resilience.
Why does this matter?
Recent deals demonstrate that Middle Eastern investment in cloud, AI and data centre projects are ramping up. These local initiatives are in pursuit of regional goals, such as the Saudi 2030 Vision, diversifying the country economically, socially and culturally. Organizations in the Middle East are therefore digitalizing at scale. Businesses that run key workloads in public clouds face growing challenges when responding to cyber attacks – from limited visibility and inconsistent backup policies to slow recovery times and lack of automation to rebuild at scale. At the same time, IT leaders are grappling with increasingly complex and distributed cloud environments, making it difficult to maintain consistency, ensure visibility and execute reliable recovery. Recently, Rubrik Zero Labs revealed that 90% of EMEA IT and security executives reported cyber attacks in the last year. In the event of major disruptions – such as ransomware attacks – many enterprises struggle to restore critical workloads quickly due to fragmented tooling, manual processes, untrusted data and inadequate automation.
“Enterprises can no longer rely on traditional recovery methods in a cloud-first, threat-intensified world,” said DK Sinha, President for Public Cloud at Rackspace Technology. “To ensure recoverability in the public cloud, they must adopt a new approach that leverages cloud native tools, modern DevOps methodologies and trusted expertise. Through our partnership with Rubrik, Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service sets a new standard for cyber resilience of public cloud workloads.”
Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service Extends Fast and Confident Cyber Resilience to Public Cloud
Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service applies Infrastructure as Code and platform engineering principles to cyber recovery, enabling restoration of critical workloads across multi-cloud environments. The journey begins with a professional services-led transformation, where Rackspace experts modernize recovery architectures and codify resilient workflows tailored to each environment. These capabilities are then transitioned into a ‘Day 2’ fully managed service, ensuring continuous validation, optimization and operational readiness. By orchestrating Recovery as Code, the solution delivers rapid, repeatable and auditable workflows aligned with modern DevOps practices. Paired with Rubrik’s immutable architecture and AI-driven threat detection and containment, it ensures clean data recovery into secure landing zones with minimal operational disruption.
“Amidst the evolving complexities of multiple cloud environments, proactive cyber resilience is not a luxury but a necessity. Together, Rackspace and Rubrik offer a differentiated, engineering-led approach to cyber resilience,” said Ghazal Asif, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Rubrik. “Specifically designed for complex, distributed cloud environments, our companies are at the forefront of safeguarding organizations against the rising tide of ransomware attacks in the realm of cloud and SaaS platforms.”
Rackspace Cyber Recovery Service provides enterprises running public cloud workloads with:
• Proactive Protection: Continuous anomaly detection and threat monitoring to identify and resolve potential issues before they impact backups or recovery capabilities
• Expert Management: Optimal backup configuration, policy and lifecycle management
• Cloud Management: Infrastructure management services to ensure your applications are managed efficiently in the cloud while infrastructure and data restoration procedures are tested for recovery during incidents or disasters
• Improved Compliance: The ability to support data retention policies and regulatory requirements with consistent management and detailed reporting
• Advisory & Professional Services: Strategic guidance and implementation of Rubrik-powered cyber recovery solutions – including RTO/RPO planning, regulatory alignment and deployment of automated Infrastructure as Code workflows into secure landing zones
For more information on Rackspace Cyber Recovery Cloud powered by Rubrik, visit Cyber Recovery Cloud by Rubrik | Rackspace Technology
Editor’s Note: On April 30, 2025 Rubrik and Rackspace announced a collaboration to deliver a fully managed isolated recovery solution – Enterprises to Redefine Cyber Resilience with Rackspace and Rubrik]
