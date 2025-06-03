Meat, Poultry And Seafood Packaging Market To Reach USD 12,549.0 Million By 2035, Driven By Novelty And Sustainability

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market

Germany, a key meat exporter, relies on advanced packaging like vacuum skin and thermoform to ensure freshness and extend shelf life during transport.

- Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming decade, with its market size projected to reach USD 8,185.4 million by 2025 and expanding further to USD 12,549.0 million by 2035. The anticipated CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 to 2035 highlights a steady increase in demand for innovative and high-performance packaging solutions.The global food packaging industry is evolving rapidly, with the meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market playing a crucial role in maintaining food quality and safety. As consumers demand fresher and safer food products, packaging solutions must adapt to ensure extended shelf life, improved convenience, and enhanced sustainability.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!Meat, poultry, and seafood packaging refers to the materials and techniques used to store and transport fresh, frozen, and processed meat products. Packaging plays a vital role in preventing contamination, preserving freshness, and improving convenience for consumers. Polyethylene, a widely used material, offers excellent moisture resistance, flexibility, and durability, making it an essential choice for packaging meat, poultry, and seafood.The Dominance of Polyethylene in Meat, Poultry, and Seafood PackagingPolyethylene remains the most widely used material in meat, poultry, and seafood packaging, attributed to its exceptional barrier properties against moisture, high durability, and flexibility. As food safety becomes an increasingly critical concern, polyethylene-based packaging is favored for its ability to prevent contamination, maintain product freshness, and enhance shelf life.Key Takeaways From the Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market.The global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging market grew at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2024..By 2024, the market reached a valuation of USD 7,897.3 million..The USA is projected to maintain a CAGR of 3.4% through 2035..In Europe, Germany is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.7% by 2035..Modified atmosphere packaging technology is anticipated to hold over 40% of the market share by 2035..Films are forecasted to dominate product types, securing a 28.3% share by the end of 2035.Discover untapped potential with our Function-Driven Packaging Industry Analysis -your gateway to smarter strategies and future-ready solutions.Rising Demand for Vacuum and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)Vacuum packaging and Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) are becoming more prevalent as they increase product longevity and maintain freshness without the need for chemical preservatives. Vacuum-sealed packaging removes excess oxygen, reducing oxidation and slowing bacterial growth, which is crucial for maintaining the quality of meat, poultry, and seafood.MAP technology, which replaces oxygen with gases like nitrogen and carbon dioxide, further prevents spoilage and extends shelf life. This trend is expected to drive innovation in packaging techniques to enhance food preservation.Growth of Sustainable and Biodegradable Packaging MaterialsWith the increasing focus on environmental sustainability, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions in the meat, poultry, and seafood sector is rising. Manufacturers are investing in biodegradable films, compostable trays, and recyclable materials to reduce the environmental footprint.Plant-based bioplastics and paper-based alternatives are gaining traction, as they align with global efforts to curb plastic waste. This shift towards sustainable packaging is expected to create lucrative opportunities for companies investing in green technologies.Competitive LandscapeKey participants in the global meat, poultry, and seafood packaging sector are creating and introducing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them collaborate and cooperate with local businesses and start-up companies.Explore In-Depth Analysis-Click Here to Access the Report!Key Developments.In November 2024, Berry Global completed the spin-off and merger of its Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films business with Glatfelter Corporation, resulting in the creation of Magnera Corporation. This move allowed Berry to focus more on its core packaging operations, including those serving the meat, poultry, and seafood industries..In January 2024, SEE introduced a biobased, industrial compostable tray designed for protein packaging. This tray meets the demands of existing food processing equipment, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials.Key Players in Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market.Amcor plc.Berry Global Group, Inc..Winpak Ltd..Sealed Air Corp..Mondi plc.Sonoco Products Company.Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh.Thantawan Industry Plc.Cascades Inc.Bolloré Group.Amerplast Ltd.Global Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Packaging Market SegmentationBy Product Type:Product types in meat, poultry, and seafood packaging include bags, pouches, films, trays and wraps.By Material:In terms of material, the market for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging is divided into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyamide (PA) and others (polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), etc.)By Meat Type:Meat types in market for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging include beef, pork, poultry, seafood and others (Lamb, Goat, etc.).By Thickness:In terms of thickness, the market for meat, poultry, and seafood packaging is segmented into below 80 um, 80 to 150 um, 150 to 250 um and above 250 um.By Packaging Technology:Packaging technologies in meat, poultry, and seafood packaging are modified atmosphere, vacuum skin, vacuum thermoformed and others (Active Packaging, etc.).By Region:Key Countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa are covered.Have a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:The global sales of fiber drums market are estimated to be worth USD 1.1 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach a value of USD 1.7 billion by 2035. -Sales in the global floating covers market are slated to top USD 1.1 billion in 2023. 