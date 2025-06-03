Mrbeast Comes Up With Unique Plan To Raise Millions - Asks For $100,000 Donation, Offers Beast Games 2 Studio Tour
Up to two guests each will get the exclusive opportunity to tour MrBeast's North Carolina studio between June 27 and 29. In a post on X, the 27-year-old YouTuber stated,“Want a tour of the city for Beast Games season 2 and all the massive sets we're building?? I'm going to personally show around people that donate $100,000 to Beast Philanthropy! I have some big charity projects I want to fund so I think it's a win/win.”Also Read | MrBeast now a billionaire: Check top 5 richest Indian influencers
The first 40 donors who contribute $100,000 gifts to his registered nonprofit organisation - Beast Philanthropy, will get to move around on the set of Beast Games Season 2 during the last weekend of this month. Besides this, the selected philanthropists will get interact with the production team in a private Q&A and visit Beast Philanthropy's food pantry, AP reported. This announcement follows Amazon Prime Video's decision to renew Beast Games for two more seasons.Also Read | MrBeast's net worth hits $1 billion, becomes world's youngest billionaire
“This VIP experience is not for profit - its sole purpose is to generate vital funds that support Beast Philanthropy's life-changing projects, from food security to community development.” Beast Philanthropy website states.
This new fundraising strategy comes days after Jimmy Donaldson achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only billionaire under 30, without inheriting wealth . With an estimated $1 billion ( ₹8,350 crore) fortune, he is reportedly the eighth youngest billionaire across the globe, Celebrity Net Worth reported.Also Read | American YouTuber MrBeast invites Virat Kohli for collaboration amidst IPL 2025
Forbes' highest-earning YouTube content creator of 2024, MrBeast on June 1 announced that he has 4 million subscribers. Expressing gratitude, he stated,“A decade ago before I blew up everyone in my life told me I was to obsessed and constantly told I'd never make it. Despite that I was in love with making content and grinded every moment my eyes were open for 7 years before anyone started watching.”
