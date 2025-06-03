Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mrbeast Comes Up With Unique Plan To Raise Millions - Asks For $100,000 Donation, Offers Beast Games 2 Studio Tour

2025-06-03 12:01:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) MrBeast, a famous YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is making headlines after he announced plans to raise funds for charity in a unique and creative way. He aims to leverage the success of Amazon Prime Video reality competition series into charitable donations by offering a unique experience to the earliest contributors.

MrBeast's unique plan to raise millions for charity

Up to two guests each will get the exclusive opportunity to tour MrBeast's North Carolina studio between June 27 and 29. In a post on X, the 27-year-old YouTuber stated,“Want a tour of the city for Beast Games season 2 and all the massive sets we're building?? I'm going to personally show around people that donate $100,000 to Beast Philanthropy! I have some big charity projects I want to fund so I think it's a win/win.”

Also Read | MrBeast now a billionaire: Check top 5 richest Indian influencers

The first 40 donors who contribute $100,000 gifts to his registered nonprofit organisation - Beast Philanthropy, will get to move around on the set of Beast Games Season 2 during the last weekend of this month. Besides this, the selected philanthropists will get interact with the production team in a private Q&A and visit Beast Philanthropy's food pantry, AP reported. This announcement follows Amazon Prime Video's decision to renew Beast Games for two more seasons.

Also Read | MrBeast's net worth hits $1 billion, becomes world's youngest billionaire

“This VIP experience is not for profit - its sole purpose is to generate vital funds that support Beast Philanthropy's life-changing projects, from food security to community development.” Beast Philanthropy website states.

This new fundraising strategy comes days after Jimmy Donaldson achieved a significant milestone by becoming the only billionaire under 30, without inheriting wealth . With an estimated $1 billion ( ₹8,350 crore) fortune, he is reportedly the eighth youngest billionaire across the globe, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Also Read | American YouTuber MrBeast invites Virat Kohli for collaboration amidst IPL 2025

Forbes' highest-earning YouTube content creator of 2024, MrBeast on June 1 announced that he has 4 million subscribers. Expressing gratitude, he stated,“A decade ago before I blew up everyone in my life told me I was to obsessed and constantly told I'd never make it. Despite that I was in love with making content and grinded every moment my eyes were open for 7 years before anyone started watching.”

