Gaza Ceasefire: Egypt, Qatar Still Working On Truce Between Hamas, Israel
Egypt and Qatar said on Sunday they are continuing efforts to converge views and overcome disagreements to reach a Gaza ceasefire, based on a proposal by US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
In a joint statement carried by Egypt's Foreign Ministry, the two countries called on all parties to support mediators' efforts to end the war.
