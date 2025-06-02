'They Are Everywhere': Dubai Residents Complain About Reckless E-Scooter Riders

A couple of years ago, Dubai resident Abe had to walk around 2km from his home to the nearest Metro station to go to work. He could wait for the feeder bus – but that would mean extra minutes of waiting. Walking, however, was a challenge, especially during the intense summer heat.

Now, his daily commute has become more convenient after he got himself an e-scooter. Like him, many residents are increasingly using this popular 'last-mile green mobility solution' because of its practicality as it offers commuters a way to cover short distances quickly – and, practically, without breaking much of a sweat, as compared to walking.

The battery-powered e-scooters are a boon to thousands of commuters. Many residents are turning to a combination of public transport and e-scooters and bicycles for their home-to-work commutes as they are allowed inside Metro trains but must be stowed in the designated luggage area.

Shared e-scooter services are also thriving and are available at Metro stations. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported back in March that one million trips for e-scooter rental were recorded last year, doubling the number of rides made in 2021. Tracks and designated zones have also been designated across the city to make safety a top priority.

Nuisance to some

E-scooters are seemingly everywhere, but some are apparently not happy. There are critics of e-scooters who say they clutter up pavements and roads. Another concern raised is the risk posed by e-scooters to pedestrians, especially the young and older ones.

Martha who lives in Al Barsha told Khaleej Times:“I can cite some misbehaving e-scooter users who race against each other; who jump the red lights when crossing the streets; and some wear headphones, making them oblivious to their surroundings.”

“There was also an incident when a rider knocked me off because he was riding fast on a narrow busy street,” she added.

Dangerous ride

Irresponsible use of e-scooters and improper behaviour on the road have cost the lives of a few riders. Dubai Police announced on October 24 that five people were killed and 29 injured in several e-scooter accidents across Dubai over the past eight months.

Authorities have strongly reiterated the call for riders to follow road safety regulations and they said they are actively monitoring the streets. In fact, a total of 10,031 fines were imposed on erring riders from January to August this year.

They have also recorded 32 accidents due to the“improper use” of e-scooters . Of the injuries, two were severe, 14 moderate, and 13 were minor cases. Dubai Police said some of the common violations committed are riding e-scooters on main roads, including the underpass; riding against the flow of traffic; carrying a passenger on an e-scooter; and minors below 16 years old riding e-scooters.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the traffic department, noted up to Dh300 fine is slapped on riders who endanger their own or others' lives. There are also other corresponding penalties for other violations.

He called on riders to respect traffic laws, stick to designated paths, avoid roads with speeds exceeding 60kmph, wear helmets and reflective jackets, adhere to traffic lights and other road signs, and equip ides with bright white and reflective lights at the front, as well as bright red and reflective lights at the back. Check also the brakes.

Know the law

In March 2022, the Executive Council of Dubai issued a set of regulations for the use of bicycles and electric bikes and e-scooters in Dubai. Its aim was to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city and the promotion of environmental-friendly modes of transport.

The regulations state that anyone riding an e-scooter or e-bike must secure a driving permit issued by the RTA. It is also forbidden to carry a passenger on the e-scooter and people under the age of 16 are not permitted to operate an e-bike or e-scooter. Children can use kick scooters – not e-scooters – and are allowed only in parks, under the guidance of adults.

The RTA has also increased to 21 the total number of districts in which e-scooters are permitted to operate. The speed limit for e-scooters varies on the location, that is, 20kmph on designated paths in residential areas and beaches; and 30 km/h on streets shared with vehicles

'But they are everywhere'

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, however, noted:“We need clarity about the rules. The RTA determined 21 zones where e-scooters can be used, but we see them everywhere.”

Edelmann recognised“there is a strong need for e-scooter use, but we need clarity on which infrastructure they can be used, especially outside of the 21 designated areas.”

He pointed out:“For example: can walkways be used next to those roads that have more than 60 km/h speed limit? How can the existing infrastructure be better used? For example: mark e-scooter lanes on walkways which are not heavily used and which allow the addition of e-scooter users.”

Edelmann also raised:“We need more enforcement. The majority of riders do not wear helmets, reflective clothing. We see very young riders, e-scooters without lights and those going against the traffic.”

'Tap the schools and companies'

A solution Edelmann is proposing is to tap the involvement of schools and companies in implementing the rules.

“Schools must play a vital role. We see many under 16-year old riders. What can the security personnel at schools do if they see these riders arriving every day at school in e-scooters? Teachers can play a role; they can educate their students on road safety.

“Private companies and employers must also raise awareness and educate their staff. The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, for example, can provide safety awareness materials to their member companies. We need strong rider education,” Edelmann underscored.

'We also want to be safe'

E-scooter riders, meanwhile, are also committed to road safety. A group of riders who spoke to Khaleej Times said they are cognisant of the regulatory framework around e-scooters and they also educate their members how to ride safely.

“We formed our group – it's an informal one – primarily for keeping us abreast of the rules and to share best practices. We understand that there are some irresponsible riders and we call on them to change their ways,” said Carlo, a member of e-scooter Club-Dubai.

