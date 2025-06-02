Final Deadline To Benefit From Egypt's 2025 Tax Relief Is 12 August: ETA Chief

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), has confirmed that 12 August 2025 is the final deadline for businesses to benefit from the relief incentives provided under Law No. 5 of 2025. She urged business owners to take prompt action, as the authority intensifies efforts to engage the business community and raise awareness of the new measures.

“Our engagement with the business community is based on the principle of partnership and mutual benefit, in line with the state's development goals and citizens' aspirations,” said Abdel Aal. She added that hundreds of awareness seminars-both in-person and online-have already been held across Egypt, and these efforts will continue to foster a tax-conscious, voluntarily compliant society.

She emphasized that the tax relief measures are time-limited and called on businesses to seize the opportunity to settle outstanding obligations under favorable terms before the deadline.“This is a chance to open a new chapter based on trust, cooperation, and mutual support,” she said.

Abdel Aal also highlighted targeted support for small and micro enterprises under the simplified tax system, applicable to businesses with annual revenues under EGP 20m. These entities are subject to a proportional tax-starting at 0.4% for revenues below EGP 500,000 and up to 1.5% for those under EGP 20m. Additional incentives and exemptions are available under Law No. 6 of 2025, including free technical support and access to operational tools provided by the authority.

Abou Zeid Abdel Rahman, Director of Customer Service at the Large Taxpayers Centre and Head of the Integrated Call Centre, explained that Law No. 5 of 2025 waives all penalties related to the submission or amendment of tax returns for the years 2020 to 2024. The law also enables the resolution of disputes from earlier tax periods-ending before 2020-through partial payment of assessed taxes. For businesses with audited accounts, full exemption from late payment interest and additional tax is granted upon payment of the original tax owed.

Mohsen El-Gayar, Head of Customer Service for the Suez Canal cities, added that Law No. 7 of 2025, which amends parts of the Unified Tax Procedures Law, limits late payment interest and penalties to no more than the original tax due, regardless of the tax period. The law also allows reconciliation in procedural violations not involving tax liabilities-such as the failure to submit nil returns on time.

He also announced enhancements to the Investor Support Unit, the launch of a Pre-Ruling Unit for consultations and feasibility reviews, and a 24/7 complaints unit to provide rapid resolution of taxpayer concerns. New sector-specific audit guidelines and investor-focused manuals are now available on the Egyptian Tax Authority's official website, offering clear information on obligations, entitlements, and incentives.

Mohamed Abdel Aziz Amer, Head of the Badr Development Authority, commended the tax authority's outreach and awareness campaign, describing the reforms as a“remarkable shift in tax policy thinking.” He urged investors in Badr City and beyond to capitalize on the available incentives to support long-term growth and expansion.