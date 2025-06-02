Justin Sun Takes Center Stage At Bitcoin Vegas 2025 With TRON DAO As Top Sponsor Of Code + Country And Co-Host Of Kraken's Oceanic Night

Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2025 - TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), participated in Bitcoin 2025, which took place May 27-29 in Las Vegas.

TRON DAO kicked off the week as a top tier sponsor for Code + Country's America 250 VIP Reception on May 27 at AYU Dayclub. This exclusive VIP experience hosted key political figures and leading voices in Bitcoin, AI, energy and technology, creating unparalleled opportunities for high-impact networking. Over 800 guests were in attendance, positioning TRON at the center of conversations shaping America's technological future.

Highlighting day one of the conference, Justin Sun, Founder of TRON and Advisor of WBTC, participated in the high-profile panel "Building The Future Financial Products of America" on the Nakamoto Stage. Hunter Horsley (CEO, Bitwise Asset Management) and Mike Belshe (CEO, BitGo) also joined Sun as speakers. Hosted by Kevin Kelly (CEO, Kelly Intelligence), the panel explored how blockchain technology and digital assets are reshaping traditional financial products for investors and institutions in the United States.

“We are going to see a lot more products that blend blockchain with traditional finance,” said Sun,“Kraken's plan to offer tokenized versions of U.S. stocks and ETFs is a perfect example. This kind of blockchain integration across finance feels inevitable.”

On May 28, Sun also made an appearance at the 'Whales & Insiders: BTCFi and New Yield Opportunities' event hosted by MetaEra for a keynote session titled“TRON as the Global Settlement Layer.” Sharing the stage with top minds to drive conversations to frontier Bitcoin DeFi innovations. Thereafter, TRON DAO concluded day two as co-host of Kraken's Oceanic Night Party, welcoming over 500 attendees including key ecosystem collaborators and visionaries from across the crypto industry.

TRON DAO concluded the week by connecting with a prominent industry voice as Sun joined Ross Ulbricht and his family at the table for Ulbricht's Welcome Back Luncheon, showing support to the Bitcoin community.

TRON's commanding presence at Bitcoin Vegas 2025 coincides with a period of remarkable growth for the network. Having recently surpassed the significant milestone of $77.7 billion in circulating supply of Tether (USDT), TRON has established itself as the leading blockchain for Tether globally. This reinforces TRON's position as a dominant force in the greater blockchain and digital asset landscape.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $77.7 billion. As of May 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 309 million in total user accounts, more than 10 billion in total transactions, and over $23.5 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

