Collective Mining Expands The Outcropping Portion Of Apollo By Drilling High-Grade Tungsten, Copper, Gold And Silver Including 124 Metres At 3.03 G/T Aueq (0.66% Wo3eq) From Surface
|
Hole #
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
WO3
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
WO3Eq
|
AuEq
|
APC-110
|
22.60
|
37.90
|
15.30
|
-
|
0.95
|
14
|
0.05
|
-
|
1.18
|
and
|
56.15
|
147.15
|
91.00
|
0.32
|
0.85
|
48
|
0.39
|
0.66
|
3.04
|
APC-111
|
14.25
|
131.60
|
117.35
|
0.09
|
1.18
|
26
|
0.22
|
0.45
|
2.07
|
Incl.
|
66.05
|
94.20
|
28.15
|
0.33
|
3.49
|
19
|
0.12
|
1.06
|
4.89
|
APC-113
|
6.00
|
105.00
|
99.00
|
0.14
|
0.28
|
27
|
0.26
|
0.31
|
1.43
|
Incl.
|
6.00
|
24.40
|
18.40
|
0.46
|
0.40
|
30
|
0.16
|
0.55
|
2.51
|
APC-115
|
1.30
|
125.30
|
124.00
|
0.16
|
0.55
|
86
|
0.63
|
0.66
|
3.03
|
*WO3Eq% is calculated as follows: (WO3 (%) x 0.72) + (Au (g/t) x 0.22 x 0.97) + (Ag (g/t) x 0.003 x 0.85) + (Cu (%) x 0.31 x 0.95) utilizing metal prices of WO3 – US$14.75/lb, Au – US$2,200/oz, Ag – US$33/oz and Cu – US$4.62/lb and recovery rates of 72% for WO3, 97% for Au, 85% for Ag and 95% for Cu.
|
**AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.97) + (Ag (g/t) x 0.015 x 0.85) + (Cu (%) x 1.44 x 0.95) + (WO3 (%) x 4.60 x 0.72) utilizing metal prices of Au – US$2,200/oz, Ag – US$33/oz, Cu – US$4.62/lb and WO3 – US$14.75/lb and recovery rates of 97% for Au, 85% for Ag, 95% for Cu and 72% for WO3.
|
Recovery rate assumptions for metals are based on metallurgical results announced on October 17, 2023, April 11, 2024, and October 3, 2024. True widths are unknown and grades are uncut.
Table 2: Assays Results for Drill Holes APC-108, APC-109, APC-112 and APC-114 Drilled into the Shallow High-Grade Mineralization
|
Hole #
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Cu
|
WO3
|
AuEq
|
APC-108
|
65.75
|
113.75
|
48.00
|
0.73
|
8
|
0.04
|
0.00
|
0.86
|
Incl.
|
96.80
|
113.75
|
16.95
|
1.37
|
8
|
0.04
|
0.00
|
1.49
|
APC-109
|
44.30
|
105.95
|
61.65
|
2.08
|
14
|
0.07
|
0.04
|
2.43
|
Incl.
|
80.70
|
105.95
|
25.25
|
3.23
|
22
|
0.12
|
0.10
|
3.91
|
APC-112
|
No Significant Values - Drilled Outside of the System
|
APC-114
|
25.90
|
159.00
|
133.10
|
1.54
|
27
|
0.54
|
0.03
|
2.68
|
Incl.
|
71.80
|
132.15
|
60.35
|
2.46
|
29
|
0.54
|
0.01
|
3.54
|
**AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.97) + (Ag (g/t) x 0.015 x 0.85) + (Cu (%) x 1.44 x 0.95) + (WO3 (%) x 4.60 x 0.72) utilizing metal prices of Au – US$2,200/oz, Ag – US$33/oz, Cu – US$4.62/lb and WO3 – US$14.75/lb and recovery rates of 97% for Au, 85% for Ag, 95% for Cu and 72% for WO3. Recovery rate assumptions for metals are based on metallurgical results announced on October 17, 2023, April 11, 2024, and October 3, 2024. True widths are unknown and grades are uncut.
About Collective Mining Ltd.
To see our latest corporate presentation and related information, please visit .
Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, Collective is a gold, silver, copper and tungsten exploration company with projects in Caldas, Colombia. The Company has options to acquire 100% interests in two projects located directly within an established mining camp with ten fully permitted and operating mines.
The Company's flagship project, Guayabales, is anchored by the Apollo system, which hosts the large-scale, bulk-tonnage and high-grade gold-silver-copper-tungsten Apollo system. The Company's objectives are to improve the overall grade of the Apollo system by systematically drill testing newly modeled potentially high-grade sub-zones, expand the Apollo system by stepping out along strike to the north and expanding the newly discovered high-grade Ramp Zone along strike and to depth, and drill a series of less advanced or newly generated targets including Trap, the Knife and X.
Management, insiders, a strategic investor and close family and friends own 44.5% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. The Company is listed on both the NYSE American and TSX under the trading symbol "CNL".
Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure
David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).
Technical Information
Samples were cut by Company personnel at Collective Mining's core facility in Caldas, Colombia. Diamond drill core was sawed and then sampled in maximum 2 metres intervals, stopping at geological boundaries. Drill hole core diameter is a mix of PQ, HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole.
Core samples have been prepared and analyzed at ALS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.
Information Contact:
Follow Executive Chairman Ari Sussman (@Ariski73 ) on X
Follow Collective Mining ( @CollectiveMini1 ) on X, (Collective Mining) on LinkedIn, and (@collectivemining) on Instagram
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future operations; future recovery metal recovery rates; future growth potential of Collective; and future development plans.
These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding future events including the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business; the Company's formative stage of development; the Company's financial position; possible variations in mineralization, grade or recovery rates; actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of future economic evaluations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, precious and base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the annual information form of the Company dated March 24, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
