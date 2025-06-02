Dr. Emma Bragdon To Explore The Power Of Kundalini Energy At Spiritual Awakenings International Conference 2025

Dr. Emma Bragdon

- Dr. Emma BragdonCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned transpersonal psychologist Dr. Emma Bragdon will present a compelling keynote session on the ancient wisdom and modern relevance of Kundalini energy at the Spiritual Awakenings International (SAI) Conference 2025 , taking place Saturday and Sunday, June 7–8. The global online event features over 40 speakers from 12 countries exploring Spiritually Transformative Experiences, Near-Death Experiences, and spiritual awakenings from a wide range of traditions.Dr. Bragdon has been recognized for her groundbreaking pioneer work as an Honoree on the Spiritual Awakenings International Circle of Honor. She is a Founder and Director of Integrative Mental Health University (IMHU) and will guide attendees through the deep-rooted traditions of Kundalini energy as described by ancient sages from India. Her keynote will delve into what Kundalini energy is, how it rises through the body's energy centers (chakras), and its potential to awaken consciousness and enhance overall well-being. With over six decades of personal experience and research into spiritual emergence, Dr. Bragdon will also share real-life stories-including her own-that illuminate how Kundalini awakening can unfold and be safely integrated. Her practical insights offer guidance on how to invite and manage this energy effectively for transformative healing and spiritual evolution.Dr. Bragdon is the bestselling author of A Sourcebook for Helping People in Spiritual Emergency and six other books, as well as co-producer of two documentaries on related topics. She has trained over 120 Spiritual Emergence Coachesthrough IMHU since 2015 and was honored by SAI for her pioneering work in the field.The SAI 2025 Conference also features notable keynote speakers including:.Dr. Yvonne Kason, on the latest discoveries in Near-Death Experiences..Mark Anthony, JD – The Psychic Explorer, on“Déjà Vu. Who Were You?”.David Lorimer from Scotland, on“Mary Magdalene: The Gospel of the Beloved Companion.”Daily meditations will open and close each day, with a special closing meditation on Sunday evening led by popular health podcaster Robert Scott Bell.Separate Spanish-language sessions with Ingrid Honkala, Francisco Valentin, Ana Cecelia Gonzales, and Roxana Rio are also scheduled.Spiritual Awakenings International is a donation-based organization. Registration for the 2025 Conference is free and open to all at SpiritualConference .

