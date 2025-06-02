Shop Cheap 2025 Keshi Concert Tickets Online: Save With Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets For All Levels Of Seating

MENAFN - GetNews)



Born Casey Luong, this Houston-born singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is captivating audiences with his signature falsetto, indie-pop melodies, and immersive soundscapes. With nearly 11 billion global streams and hits like"SAY,""LIMBO," and"UNDERSTAND," Keshi's live performances are a must-see for fans of lo-fi hip-hop and indie-pop.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for Keshi Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is a trusted secondary ticket marketplace offering authentic, low-cost Keshi tickets with a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why it's the top choice for fans:

Cheapest Prices: Tickets start as low as $42.30 for select shows, with additional savings using promo code CITY10.

Promo Code CITY10: Save 10% on all seating levels, including general admission, floor, orchestra, and upper-level seats.

Wide Selection: Choose from pit, floor, balcony, or budget-friendly seats to suit any preference or budget.

Secure Checkout: Enjoy instant ticket delivery via mobile entry or printable e-tickets through a user-friendly platform.

100% Guarantee: Every purchase is backed by a money-back promise, ensuring authentic tickets delivered on time.

Keshi's 2025 Requiem World Tour: What to Expect

Keshi's Requiem World Tour supports his sophomore album Requiem (2024), praised for its blend of introspective lyrics and anthemic pop vibes, with tracks like“SAY” described as a“lightweight love ballad that elicits a full body groove.” The tour marks Keshi's evolution from small venues to headlining major arenas like Madison Square Garden and The Kia Forum, following sold-out tours and 11 billion global streams. Fans can expect a setlist featuring new songs from Requiem, alongside fan favorites like“Drunk,”“Like I Need U,” and“2 Soon,” delivered with Keshi's emotive falsetto and delicate guitar melodies. Special guests like Mac Ayres and Bryson Tiller join select dates, adding to the tour's allure. With stunning visuals and an intimate atmosphere, Keshi's concerts are a visceral, emotionally charged experience.

How to Shop Cheap 2025 Keshi Tickets

Follow these steps to secure affordable tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Navigate to the Keshi tickets page.

Select Your Show: Browse the 2025 tour schedule and choose your preferred city and venue.

Choose Your Seats: Use interactive seating charts to pick from floor, pit, orchestra, or upper-level seats.

Apply Promo Code CITY10: Enter CITY10 at checkout to unlock a 10% discount on your entire order.

Complete Your Purchase: Finalize with secure payment options and receive tickets instantly via email or mobile delivery.

Keshi 2025 Requiem World Tour Dates (North America)

The Requiem World Tour includes over 20 North American stops, starting on July 18 in Chicago, IL, and concluding on February 1 in Honolulu, HI. Below is the confirmed schedule based on data from Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats:

July 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed Indoors (7:30 PM, with Mac Ayres)

July 19, 2025 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple (7:00 PM, with Mac Ayres)

July 22, 2025 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! (7:30 PM, with Mac Ayres)

July 23, 2025 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (7:30 PM, with Mac Ayres)

July 24, 2025 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (8:00 PM)

July 26, 2025 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway (8:00 PM)

July 27, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia (8:00 PM)

July 29, 2025 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (8:00 PM)

July 31, 2025 – Fairfax, VA – EagleBank Arena (8:00 PM)

August 1, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena (8:00 PM)

August 2, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum (8:00 PM)

August 3, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (8:00 PM)

August 5, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre (8:00 PM)

August 7, 2025 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (8:00 PM)

August 8, 2025 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall (8:00 PM)

August 10, 2025 – Austin, TX – Moody Center (8:00 PM)

August 13, 2025 – San Diego, CA – SOMA Mainstage (8:00 PM)

August 15, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (8:00 PM)

August 19, 2025 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater (8:00 PM)

Note: Additional dates or changes may be announced. Check CapitalCityTickets or Ticketmaster for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Best Seats to Buy for Key Keshi Venues

The Requiem World Tour features a mix of arenas and theaters. Below are recommended seating options for key stops, based on venue layouts and fan preferences:

Madison Square Garden (New York, NY – July 24): Floor sections A-C offer the closest views of Keshi's intimate performance. Average price: $100-$400 with CITY10. Upper-level sections 201-203 are budget-friendly at $50-$150.

The Kia Forum (Los Angeles, CA – August 2): Floor sections 1-3 provide prime stage access. Average price: $90-$350 after discount. Upper bowl sections 201-209 start at $45.

Chase Center (San Francisco, CA – August 3): Lower-level sections 101-105 offer great sightlines. Average price: $80-$300 with CITY10. Upper-level sections 201-204 are affordable at $42.30-$120.

Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON – October 6): Floor sections A-B provide an up-close experience. Average price: $100-$400. Upper-level sections 301-305 start at $50 after discount.

The Salt Shed Indoors (Chicago, IL – July 18): General admission floor tickets offer flexibility to get close to the stage. Average price: $127-$245 with CITY10, with only 216 tickets left.

Seating Tips:

Best Views: Floor or lower-level seats (e.g., Floor A-C at Madison Square Garden) offer the closest views for Keshi's emotive performances.

Budget-Friendly: Upper-level or general admission seats provide great value, especially with promo code CITY10.

VIP Packages: Select venues offer meet-and-greets, soundcheck access, or exclusive merchandise. Prices: $200-$500 after discount.

Venue Considerations: Indoor venues like The Salt Shed may have limited capacity, so book early. Check venue policies for bag size and prohibited items.

Use CapitalCityTickets's interactive seating charts to preview views before purchasing.

Tips for Scoring the Cheapest Keshi Tickets

Maximize your savings with these expert tips:

Book Early: High-demand shows like Madison Square Garden or The Kia Forum sell out quickly, increasing prices. Early purchases secure better deals.

Use Promo Code CITY10: Apply at checkout to save 10% across all seating levels.

Opt for Midweek or Less Popular Venues: Shows like Pittsburgh (July 23) or Fairfax (July 31) often have lower prices, starting at $42.30.

Choose Upper-Level or GA Seats: These sections offer the cheapest tickets, especially at arenas like Chase Center.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Prices may drop for less high-demand shows as sellers offload tickets, but this is risky for popular venues.

Sign Up for Alerts: Subscribe to CapitalCityTickets's newsletter or follow their social media (@CapitalTix on Twitter) for flash sales and additional discounts.

Why You Can't Miss Keshi's 2025 Requiem World Tour

Keshi's rise from SoundCloud uploads to global stardom is remarkable, with Requiem showcasing his growth as an artist tackling themes of love, loss, and fame. His concerts are described as“visceral, all-consuming journeys” with ethereal visuals and a falsetto that“cuts through every guarded heart.” Collaborations with brands like YSL and Fender, plus a contribution to Marvel's Shang-Chi soundtrack, highlight his cultural impact. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to his indie-pop sound, the Requiem World Tour is a chance to experience Keshi's emotional depth live. Don't miss this unforgettable show.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Keshi Requiem World Tour promises an emotional, genre-blending experience with hits and new tracks from Requiem. By shopping at CapitalCityTickets and using promo code CITY10, you can score the cheapest tickets for any show, from premium floor seats to affordable upper-level options. With a 100% buyer guarantee and a seamless purchasing process, CapitalCityTickets is your go-to destination for 2025 Keshi tickets. Visit CapitalCityTickets today, browse the tour dates, apply CITY10, and get ready to vibe with Keshi live!