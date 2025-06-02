RIMA The Last Godfather Brings Fresh Sound To Latin Urban Music

MENAFN - GetNews) San Diego based artist RIMA The Last Godfather is making waves in Latin urban music with his breakthrough single "DÁMELO CON TO," blending reggaeton with hip-hop influences.







Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of musical legends, including Héctor el Father, Tego Calderón, Michael Jackson, and Tupac Shakur, RIMA The Last Godfather creates music that crosses cultural and genre boundaries. His approach to reggaeton incorporates hip-hop elements that set him apart in the Latin urban music landscape. At 28, this San Diego native brings his Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage to create a distinctive sound that's catching attention across the industry.

Since making his debut in summer 2024 with his electrifying hits "Ride Wit Me" and "Freaky Freak," RIMA The Last Godfather has ignited the music scene in San Diego. He has performed at notable venues including Mr. Tempo Sports Bar, El After Social Club, Casablanca Lounge, Cielo Rooftop Bar, The Yellow Door, and Vybz, with support from event organizer Ambiente Caliente and Hustlers Mentality Records. His early releases showcase his versatility as an artist and his ability to create engaging, dance-worthy tracks that resonate with audiences across genres.

RIMA The Last Godfather's single, "DÁMELO CON TO," showcases his unique ability to merge Latin rhythms with hip-hop influences, creating an energetic track that invites listeners to dance. The single, produced in collaboration with Waldy Bellaco from Alterdose Studios and mixed by engineer Richard Blitz, demonstrates the high production values and professional approach RIMA brings to his music. The track has already garnered attention from various Latin American digital media outlets in Colombia and Venezuela, helping to build RIMA's international presence.

Beyond music, RIMA works in the medical field, specializing in hospice care and supporting homeless individuals through various programs and career-building initiatives. This commitment to community service adds depth to his artistic perspective and influences his approach to music.

Fans can look forward to new releases from RIMA The Last Godfather, with upcoming singles and a new mixtape scheduled for release this summer. Announcements will be made through his social media channels.

RIMA The Last Godfather's single, "DÁMELO CON TO," is currently available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify . Stay connected with RIMA The Last Godfather on Instagram and TikTok , and check out his music videos on YouTube .